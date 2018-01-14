India crush Nepal, enter semis of Blind Cricket World Cup

Dubai: India outplayed Nepal by eight wickets to reach the semifinals of the Blind Cricket World Cup at the Eden Garden CG Ajman here on Sunday.

India will now take on Bangladesh in the semis on January 17.

Nepal won the toss and elected to bat. The strong Indian bowling attack and brilliant fielding restricted Nepal to 156/9 in 37.5 overs

For India, Prakash Jayaramiah took two wickets while Skipper Ajay Reddy, Rambir, Prem Kumar and Jafar Iqbal took a wicket each.

India chased the modest target losing only two wickets.

Man-of-the-Match Ajay Gariya (B2) scored 54 off 29 balls. Mehender (40 not out) and Rambir`s unbeaten 38 in 23 balls helped India cruise to victory comfortably.