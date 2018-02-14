India firmly on top of ODI world as No. 1

The 73-run win over South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday perched India firmly on top of ICC's ODI Team Rankings with a historic series-clinching 4-1 lead in the six-match rubber.

The win "confirmed that they (India) will finish the series on top of the table irrespective of how the final match in Centurion pans out," said an ICC press release soon after India's comprehensive win.

India went into the six-match series in second position with 119 points, two points behind leaders South Africa. The 4-1 scoreline in the series takes their tally to 122, while South Africa's points drop to 118.

"Even if South Africa wins on Friday (in the 6th ODI), India will remain No. 1 on 121 points, while South Africa will end on 119 points. In contrast, if India wins the series 5-1, then they will finish on 123 points, while South Africa will end on 117 points," the press release further read.

India now hold the No. 1 rank in both ODI and Test Team Rankings.

The visitors won the first three matches of the ongoing series to take an unassailable lead; however, South Africa pulled one back in Johannesburg to keep alive their chances of drawing the series at 3-3. It would have also helped the hosts to remain No. 1.

India have now clinched the No. 1 ODI ranking for the fifth time since achieving it first in January 2013. Below are the details of all those instances:

Jan 2013 to January 2014 - 12 months

Sep 2014 - 1 month

Nov 2014 - ½ month

Sep 2017 - 4 days

Oct 2017 - 17 days

ICC Team Rankings

1. India 122

2. South Africa 118

3. England 116

4. New Zealand 115

5. Australia 112

6. Pakistan 96

7. Bangladesh 90

8. Sri Lanka 84

9. West Indies 76

10. Afghanistan 53

11. Zimbabwe 52

12. Ireland 44

(With inputs from ICC press release)