India firmly on top of ODI world as No. 1

The 73-run win over South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday perched India firmly on top of ICC's ODI Team Rankings with a historic series-clinching 4-1 lead in the six-match rubber.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Feb 14, 2018, 00:25 AM IST
Team India celebrating a South African wicket (Photo: ICC)

The 73-run win over South Africa in Port Elizabeth on Tuesday perched India firmly on top of ICC's ODI Team Rankings with a historic series-clinching 4-1 lead in the six-match rubber.  

The win "confirmed that they (India) will finish the series on top of the table irrespective of how the final match in Centurion pans out," said an ICC press release soon after India's comprehensive win. 

India went into the six-match series in second position with 119 points, two points behind leaders South Africa. The 4-1 scoreline in the series takes their tally to 122, while South Africa's points drop to 118.

"Even if South Africa wins on Friday (in the 6th ODI), India will remain No. 1 on 121 points, while South Africa will end on 119 points. In contrast, if India wins the series 5-1, then they will finish on 123 points, while South Africa will end on 117 points," the press release further read.

India now hold the No. 1  rank in both ODI and Test Team Rankings. 

The visitors won the first three matches of the ongoing series to take an unassailable lead; however, South Africa pulled one back in Johannesburg to keep alive their chances of drawing the series at 3-3. It would have also helped the hosts to remain No. 1.

India have now clinched the No. 1 ODI ranking for the fifth time since achieving it first in January 2013. Below are the details of all those instances:

Jan 2013 to January 2014 - 12 months
Sep 2014 - 1 month
Nov 2014 - ½ month
Sep 2017 - 4 days
Oct 2017 - 17 days

ICC Team Rankings

1. India                 122
2. South Africa       118
3. England             116
4. New Zealand      115
5. Australia            112
6. Pakistan             96
7. Bangladesh        90
8. Sri Lanka            84
9. West Indies              76
10. Afghanistan        53
11. Zimbabwe          52
12. Ireland               44

(With inputs from ICC press release)

Tags:
IndiaICC team rankingsODI RankingsNo. 1 ODI teamSouth AfricaIndia vs South AfricaCricketIndian cricketVirat Kohli
5th ODI: Rohit, Kuldeep shine as India seal historic series win in South Africa

