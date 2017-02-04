India hurt with opening crisis, Murali Vijay expresses desire to win slot in all three formats

New Delhi: With the Indian cricket team seemingly worried about inconsistent performances by its opening batsmen, one of India's most consistent players in the Test format – Murali Vijay – has expressed desire to win place in all three formats.

There was a time when Indian cricket team hardly had to worry about opening combinations. Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir were exemplary throughout their careers and had set quite a few records that are difficult to match even in today's fast paced games.

The present scenarios is completely different, which can be witnessed considering the fact that Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who usually bats at No.3 and No. 4, had to come out an open alongside KL Rahul in the recently concluded India vs England T20I series.

Murali Vijay, who recently impressed for Tamil Nadu while playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, hailed Kohli's brilliance but expressed desire to represent India in all three formats.

"Kohli's consistency has been brilliant. He has a game plan for every situation. He is setting a great example for all of us to raise our bar. He is one batsman who has done it across all three formats," Vijay told reporters after his South Zone T20 match on Friday.

“Definitely, I’m pushing myself to play all three formats for India. The selection is not in my hands, but I’m working hard on my fitness and skill level. I am already doing well in Test cricket and want to be as consistent as possible,” he added.

“I have been training at the National Cricket Academy and as well as in Chennai. The rehab process has been really good. I had a couple of injuries. One was a fracture on my little finger and the other was the shoulder. I have played three games for TN (in the T20s) since the injury. I couldn’t perform, but the way I’m approaching the games, I’m getting the rhythm back. I feel 100% fit now.” Vijay concluded saying.

After the one-off Bangladesh Test, India take on Australia in a four-Test se ries, and a good performance there might earn Vijay a place in the ICC Champions Trophy too.