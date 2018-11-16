हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India in Australia: Kohli promises to not start arguments, only finish them

Having turned 30 recently, the batsman admitted that he had acted in an immature fashion during the early days of his career by indulging in arguments to get pumped. 

Image Credits: Reuters

Indian skipper Virat Kohli insisted that he had matured as a cricketer and promised to not start arguments against the Australians, but only finish them during a media briefing before leaving for the Australia tour.

"If they (Australia) want to play a certain way, we will reciprocate," said Kohli. 

"That is how the game of cricket goes. But at the same time, in our own minds we have to keep it competitive."  

"We were always the ones giving it back, we were never the ones starting anything."

"So long as it doesn't start, we have no problem just focusing on our game and doing what we need to do," he added. 

Having turned 30 recently, the batsman admitted that he had acted in an immature fashion during the early days of his career by indulging in arguaments to get pumped. 

"Those were very immature things that I used to feed on in my early days of my career, so that I can get pumped," Kohli said. 

"Now, being captain of the team, you literally have no room for anything else but to think of what the team wants all the time." 

"So you don't find the need for these things at all," he added. 

The 30-year-old cricketer is currently the world’s top-ranked Test batsman and has been in brilliant form recently.

However, he encouraged his teammates to act in an independent manner instead of relying on him by showing more character under pressure resulting in competitive totals. 

"Individuals should take more responsibility," the cricketer said.

"Show more character in tough situations and find a solution rather than thinking the solution will appear from somewhere."

"We need to get more consistent as a team," added Kohli. 

India's tour of Australia will commence on November 21 with the first T20 International between the two sides all set to take place at "The Gabba".

