India in South Africa, 1st Test: Wriddhiman Saha becomes first Indian wicketkeeper to effect 10 dismissals in a Test

On the fourth day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Newlands on Monday, Wriddhiman Saha achieved what no Indian wicketkeeper had before as he became the first Indian gloveman to effect 10 dismissals in the longest format of the game.

When Saha took a simple catch off the bat of Morne Morkel in what was the ninth wicket of the South African innings, he overtook Mahendra Singh Dhoni's previous record of nine dismissals. Dhoni had achieved that in the Melbourne Test in Australia during the 2014-15 series.

Like the first innings, Saha took five catches in South Africa's second innings to reach the record for Indian cricket. Thanks to the Indian fast bowlers' top-notch bowling in the morning session of Day 4, India now need 208 runs to win the game, for which they will definitely back themselves.

Saha now will be keeping his fingers crossed as nothing sweetens a personal achievement than a win on a sporting field. In fact, he might even be required to show some of his batting skills to lead India to what, if achieved, would be a historic win.