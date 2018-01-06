India in South Africa: Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav talk tattoos in Cape Town

New Delhi: Getting tattooed has become a popular trend among cricketers these days. It is well known that Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli loves tattoos, and it's not much of a surprise to see the rest of the Indian team following suit.

Ahead of second day's play of the opening Test at the Newlands Cricket Ground between India and South Africa, Proteas paceman Dale Steyn and Indian pacer Umesh Yadav were seen checking each other's tattoos.

The Instagram profile of the Indian cricket team posted a photo showing the two speedsters checking out the body art.

"'Tatt' check - how many more have you got on that arm? @dalesteyn and @umeshyaadav exchanging ink ideas #SAvIND," the post said.

Umesh is not part of India's playing eleven in the opening Test that started on Friday.

After the Newlands Test, India will play two more Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is on this tour.