हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India in South Africa: Twitter roasts Rohit Sharma after his 59-ball 11 in Newlands Test

 Rohit had a chance to silence his critics, some of whom even call him a 'flat-track bully', by scoring on a seaming overseas track against SA in Newlands. But it didn't happen. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 06, 2018, 16:02 PM IST
Comments |
India in South Africa: Twitter roasts Rohit Sharma after his 59-ball 11 in Newlands Test
File photo of Rohit Sharma (IANS)

New Delhi: When India preferred Rohit Sharma over Ajinkya Rahane in the playing eleven for the first Test against South Africa at Newlands, the thinktank of Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri was criticised a lot. But Rohit had a chance to silence his critics, some of whom even call him a 'flat-track bully', by scoring on a seaming overseas track against one of the best bowling attacks. But it didn't happen. 

After a struggle on the second morning of the Test on Saturday, Rohit was snapped lbw by Kagiso Rabada for a 59-ball 11, and it unleashed Rohit's critics on Twitter, who trolled him for the forgettable knock.

 

 

 

 

 

 

But to Rohit's defence, none of the Indian top order of Shikhar Dhawan (16), Murali Vijay (1) and Virat Kohli (5) could stand against the pace and bounce of Dale Steyn & Co, who removed the above three on Friday, followed by the early wicket of Rohit on Saturday.

Rohit scratched around for a while against Steyn, Morne Morkel, Vernon Philander and Rabada, but was finally trapped by a delivery that angled in sharply catching him dead in front of the stumps. However, he went on to review the decision but it proved futile.

Tags:
Rohit SharmaIndia vs South AfricaIndiaSouth AfricaCricketNewlandsCape TownTest cricket
Next
Story

Steve Smith shouldn't criticize his players in public, feels former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh

Trending