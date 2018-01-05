हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India in South Africa: Virat Kohli leaves out Ajinkya Rahane for first Test, Twitter in disbelief

In an unexpected team selection for the opening Test in South Africa, the Indian think-tank of captain Kohli and chief coach Shastri left vice-captain and middle-order batsman Rahane out of the eleven. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Jan 05, 2018, 17:54 PM IST
Comments |
File photo of India's middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane (PTI)

New Delhi: In an unexpected team selection for the opening Test in South Africa, the Indian think-tank of captain Virat Kohli and chief coach Ravi Shastri left vice-captain and middle-order batsman Ajinkya Rahane out of the playing eleven - preferring Rohit Sharma instead. 

Rahane hasn't been firing of late but has a commendable overseas batting record, which is why the move left many fans on Twitter in disbelief. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah was handed his Test cap by skipper Kohli as the fast bowler made his debut in the longer version at Newlands Cricket Ground.

South Africa won the toss and elected to bat. They were dealt three early blows by Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But home skipper Faf du Plessis and AB de Villiers struck half-centuries to revive the innings.

