India lift Nidahas T20 tri-series, Sunil Gavaskar breaks into Nagin dance as fans troll Bangladesh

COLOMBO: As India approached victory in the Nidahas T20 tri-series, former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday broke into the Nagin dance.

Surprising all, the cricketing legend replicated the Nagin pose for his fellow commentator Brett Lee.

Aamer Sohail, who was inside the commentary box, looked amused by Gavaskar's sudden Cobra pose.

Indian and Sri Lankan fans also imitated the Cobra dance pose in the stands, trolling Bangladesh.

Bangladesh players did the ‘Nagin Dance’ celebration after defeating host Sri Lankans in the previous match.

India beat Bangladesh by four wickets to lift the Nidahas T20 tri-series at Colombo on Sunday, with Dinesh Karthik striking a six off the last ball.

Karthik took 22 runs off the Ruben Hossain over with shots of 6,4,6,0,2,4. Then he hit Soumya Sarkar for a six over the covers off the last ball of the match - with India needing five runs to win - to help the team stay unbeaten against Bangladesh in eight T20s.