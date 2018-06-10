हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India lose to Bangladesh in women's Asia Cup final

Kuala Lumpur: Six-time record defending champions India suffered a three-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the final of the Women`s Asia Cup cricket tournament at the Kinrara Academy Oval here on Sunday.

After India scored 112/9, thanks to Harmanpreet Singh`s 56, Bangladesh managed to get over the line in the final ball of their innings.

