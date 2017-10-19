India lose top ODI spot to South Africa

New Delhi: India lost their top ODI spot to South Africa in the latest team rankings released by International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday.

The Proteas returned to top spot with 6,244 points from 52 matches following their massive 104-run victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI.

India previously held the top spot after a successful ODI series against Australia, which Virat Kohli & co won by a margin of 4-1.

India are now second with 5,993 points from 50 matches. India can hope to overtake the Proteas again with the limited-overs series starting on October 22.

Australia are third, ahead of England and New Zealand.

Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Afghanistan complete the top-ten.