Indian squad

India name unchanged squad for 2nd ODI vs West Indies

India recorded a comprehensive win in the first ODI ensuring an 8-wicket win within just 42 overs despite being handed a stiff target of 323.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

The BCCI on Tuesday named an unchanged squad for the second one-day international against West Indies at Vishakapatnam on October 24. 

The 12-man squad consists of the same players who made the cut in the first ODI at Guwahati with Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ambati Rayadu, wicketkeeper MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav. Khaleel Ahmed and Mohammad Shami selected. 

West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer ensured a formidable total for the visitors with a 78 ball 106 further backed by vital contributions from skipper Jason Holder, opener Kieran Powell who pitched in with a half-century. 

However, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma chased down the mammoth total without much ado scoring 140 and 152 runs respectively, despite the early dismissal of in-form batsman Shikhar Dhawan. 

The Men-in-Blue will be looking to ensure another dominant win in the second ODI at Vishakapatnam. 

Indian squadIndia vs West IndiesIndia vs West Indies ODI

