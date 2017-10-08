close
India, Pakistan should resume cricketing ties: Former spy chiefs

India hasn`t played a full-fledged bilateral series against Pakistan since the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.

ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, October 8, 2017 - 23:34
India, Pakistan should resume cricketing ties: Former spy chiefs
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Two former spy chiefs of India and Pakistan, Amarjit Singh Dulat, the former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and General (retd) Ehsanul Haq, the former director general of the Inter Services Intelligence (ISI), have urged the two countries to resume playing cricket in order to strengthen diplomatic ties.

At a talk organised by South Asia Centre, London School of Economics` (LSE) Pakistan Development Society and the South Asia Future Forum in London, the two former spy chiefs agreed that cricket can serve as a peacemaker and can be helpful for the national interest of both countries.

According to Geo News, both spy chiefs said that the resumption of dialogue is much needed between the two countries.

Others who took part in the discussion at LSE include Rahul Roy Chaudhry, Aamir Ghauri, Dr Mukulika Banerjee and Omar Bhatti.

India hasn`t played a full-fledged bilateral series against Pakistan since the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.

However, the two arch-rivals keep meeting in the ICC events, with their last encounter being the Champions Trophy finale on Jun 18, 2017.

Pakistan beat India by 180 runs, winning its maiden Champions Trophy title.

India vs Pakistan, Amarjit Singh Dulat, RAW, Ehsanul Haq, ISI, cricket news

