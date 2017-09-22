India move step closer to number one ODI ranking

New Delhi: India have moved a step closer to achieving the number one ranking in the ODI format after winning the Kolkata ODI on Thursday. With the win against Australia at the Eden Gardens, India are on their way to become the numero uno team in the 50-overs format. But they still need to do some work for that since they need to win the series 4-1 to have the top spot.

It will be a big feat considering that they are already the top team in the Test format and in this day and age, it is rare for teams to hold the top spot in the two most important formats simultaneously.

India defeated Australia by 50 runs at the 'Mecca' of Indian cricket, Eden Gardens, to go 2-0 in the five-match series.

Virat Kohli's men were second in the ODI rankings just below the Proteas (South Africa) before the start of the ODI series against Steve Smith and company but now have the top spot in the 50-overs format in almost their grasp.

The Indian team has been in ruthless form. Before the ongoing series, they whitewashed Sri Lanka 5-0, that too on their home soil, in the 50-overs fixtures. (With ANI inputs)