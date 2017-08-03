India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2017, 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane slams his ninth Test ton, second in Lanka

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane batted with both flair and panache as he registered his ninth Test match ton on Thursday during Day 1 of the second Test match versus Sri Lanka in Colombo. Rahane stroked 12 boundaries in a knock of 102 not out off 168 balls in a fabulous partnership of 200 plus (211*) with Cheteshwar Pujara.

This ton was Rahane’s second against Lanka. Incidentally, both his centuries against them have come away from home. The stand between the two solid right-handers also made sure that India ended the day with 344 on the board with a loss of a mere three wickets.

The visitors, who lead the three-match series 1-0, wobbled slightly when Lokesh Rahul went for 57 and skipper Virat Kohli followed for 13 soon after lunch.

Rahul, who scored his eighth Test fifty on his return from a viral fever, was run out in a mix-up with Pujara.

Veteran left-arm spinner spinner Rangana Herath sent Kohli trudging back to the pavilion with a tossed-up delivery that got the edge of the captain`s bat and went to slip.

Pujara and Rahane ground out the runs to deny Dinesh Chandimal`s side any more wickets during the day.

Pujara, who scored 153 in the first innings of the opening Test, hit 10 fours and a six at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground. Rahane also tackled the spinners with aplomb, using his feet to great effect during his 168-ball stay at the crease so far. In the morning session, off-spinner Dilruwan Perera had Shikhar Dhawan trapped lbw for 35 after the tourists elected to bat first.

Debutant left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara was still searching for his first Test scalp. The hosts need at least a draw to stay alive in the series. (With wires inputs)