close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2017, 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane slams his ninth Test ton, second in Lanka

Rahane stroked 12 boundaries in a knock of 102 not out off 168 balls in a fabulous partnership of 200 plus (211*) with Pujara.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 19:20
India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2017, 2nd Test: Ajinkya Rahane slams his ninth Test ton, second in Lanka

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane batted with both flair and panache as he registered his ninth Test match ton on Thursday during Day 1 of the second Test match versus Sri Lanka in Colombo. Rahane stroked 12 boundaries in a knock of 102 not out off 168 balls in a fabulous partnership of 200 plus (211*) with Cheteshwar Pujara.

This ton was Rahane’s second against Lanka. Incidentally, both his centuries against them have come away from home. The stand between the two solid right-handers also made sure that India ended the day with 344 on the board with a loss of a mere three wickets.

The visitors, who lead the three-match series 1-0, wobbled slightly when Lokesh Rahul went for 57 and skipper Virat Kohli followed for 13 soon after lunch.

Rahul, who scored his eighth Test fifty on his return from a viral fever, was run out in a mix-up with Pujara.

Veteran left-arm spinner spinner Rangana Herath sent Kohli trudging back to the pavilion with a tossed-up delivery that got the edge of the captain`s bat and went to slip.

Pujara and Rahane ground out the runs to deny Dinesh Chandimal`s side any more wickets during the day.

Pujara, who scored 153 in the first innings of the opening Test, hit 10 fours and a six at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground. Rahane also tackled the spinners with aplomb, using his feet to great effect during his 168-ball stay at the crease so far. In the morning session, off-spinner Dilruwan Perera had Shikhar Dhawan trapped lbw for 35 after the tourists elected to bat first.

Debutant left-arm spinner Malinda Pushpakumara was still searching for his first Test scalp. The hosts need at least a draw to stay alive in the series. (With wires inputs)  

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaAjinkya RahaneCricketCheteshwar Pujara

From Zee News

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma to return home for medical check up
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma to return home...

World Athletics Championships: Medal hopeful Neeraj Chopra leads 25-member Indian team
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Medal hopeful Neeraj Chopra...

WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane&#039;s wife Radhika&#039;s priceless reaction as Team India vice-captain scores ninth Test ton
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Ajinkya Rahane's wife Radhika's priceless...

India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2017, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane centuries put visitors in control on Day 1
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2017, 2nd Test: Cheteshwar Pujar...

Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha, gets mercilessly trolled on Twitter
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha, gets mercilessly trol...

Usain Bolt prepares for his final hurrah at World Athletics Championships
Other Sports

Usain Bolt prepares for his final hurrah at World Athletics...

France President Emmanuel Macron gives his seal of approval for Neymar&#039;s transfer to PSG
Football

France President Emmanuel Macron gives his seal of approval...

Steve Smith looking forward to India series after Cricket Australia agree new pay deal
cricket

Steve Smith looking forward to India series after Cricket A...

LIVE Streaming: Tri-nation One-day series – India A vs South Africa A
cricket

LIVE Streaming: Tri-nation One-day series – India A vs Sout...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video