WATCH: KL Rahul reveals how he took inspiration from AB de Villiers to get better

New Delhi: KL Rahul is one of the most improved cricketers in the Indian team in recent years. With an average of over 40 in Test cricket and over 50 in both ODIs and T20Is, he has become a reliable run-getter in the last three years he has been a part of the national set up.

Although he is yet to play too many matches, injuries at times keeping him away from opportunities, there is little doubt that the 25-year-old is heading in the right direction, improving his numbers every couple of series’.

Currently a part of the Indian squad in Sri Lanka, Rahul stroked 57 off 82 balls before being run out during India’s first innings in Colombo during Day 1 of the second Test versus Lanka on Thursday.

Now Rahul has revealed how taking inspiration from South African superstar AB de Villiers made him a better player.

In a video released by the BCCI on social media, Rahul said, "I have been doing the stump drill for a while now. I picked it from AB de Villiers. He used to do that a lot in the RCB nets. It helps me watch the ball a lot more closer and helps me maintain my shape. With a small face to hit the ball, it will be very difficult to find the right timing irrespective of whether you go ahead or allow the ball to come to you.”

He also added, “It also gives me the perfect idea of where I need to meet the ball, watch the ball more closely and helps me let the ball come on to the bat. That's why I do it and I don't do it for too long. I just do it for few balls just to get my confidence and shape going."