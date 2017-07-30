close
India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2017: Rohit Sharma posts picture of what the Indian team did after winning the Galle Test

Keeping the caption short and sweet, Rohit tweeted, "Victory tastes as good when we play FIFA. #PostMatchFifaSession #Mates."

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 16:45
India’s tour of Sri Lanka, 2017: Rohit Sharma posts picture of what the Indian team did after winning the Galle Test

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team was expectedly in good spirits after winning the first Test match versus Sri Lanka in Galle on Saturday. Rohit Sharma, who did not play in the eleven in Galle, but is very much alive and kicking as the squad member of the team in Sri Lanka, posted a picture after the fine Test victory for the visitors.

Keeping the caption short and sweet, Rohit tweeted, “Victory tastes as good when we play FIFA. #PostMatchFifaSession #Mates.”

A vastly superior India on Saturday outclassed an injury-ravaged and out-of-sorts Sri Lanka by 304 runs in the opening Test to bury the ghosts of a humiliating loss at the same venue, exactly two years ago. India lead the three-match series 1-0.

This was India’s biggest overseas win (in terms of runs) surpassing the 279 run-victory against England at Leeds in 1986. For Sri Lanka, it was their biggest defeat (in terms of runs), surpassing their 301-run loss against Pakistan in 1994.

A gigantic victory target of 550 was out of question for the hosts but they fizzled out in the final session of the fourth day to finish on 245 in 76.5 overs--their innings terminated with injured skipper Rangana Herath and Asela Gunaratne ruled out.

CricketRohit SharmaIndiaSri LankaTwitter

