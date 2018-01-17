India set up Blind World Cup final date with Pakistan

Ajman: A dominant India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets to set up a title clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the Blind Cricket World Cup, here on Wednesday.

Man-of-the-Match Ganeshbhai Muhudkar's century steered India home comfortably. He scored 112 in just 69 balls.

Bangladesh had won the toss and elected to bat. They scored 256 all out in 38.5 overs.

Defending champions India will take on Pakistan on January 20 at Sharjah.

It was not a good start for Bangladesh as they lost two early wickets with less than 50 runs on the board. For Bangladesh, a resilient unbeaten 108 by Abdul Mallik was the highlight.

India's strong bowling restricted them to a modest score as Durga Rao took 3 wickets in 3 overs by giving away only 20 runs. Deepak Mallik and Prakash bagged 2 wickets each.

Another star player Deepak Mallik was retired out for 53 off 43 balls. While Naresh made a handy 40 runs in 18 balls.