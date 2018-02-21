India spinner Kuldeep Yadav apologises for googly on social media

New Delhi: India's latest spin-bowling sensation Kuldeep Yadav on Wednesday issued an apology after claiming a day earlier that his Instagram account was hacked.

On Tuesday, a vulgar post appeared on Yadav's Instagram account, which the cricketer labelled as "unsolicited post" in the apology he tweeted.

“I would like to apologise for the unsolicited post that was posted by my Instagram account in the past few mins .my Instagram account was hacked by someone, I’ll take steps to improve my password protection. Thanks for understanding,” Yadav's tweet read.

I would like to apologise for the unsolicited post that was posted by my Instagram account in the past few mins .my Instagram account was hacked by someone, I’ll take steps to improve my password protection. Thanks for understanding — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) February 20, 2018

Yadav, a chinaman bowler, has been at the forefront of India's recent dominance in limited-overs cricket. He took 17 wickets in India's 5-1 ODI series win in South Africa and has formed a lethal combination with legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the shorter formats of the game.

In the past few days, the Turkish Cyber Army has reportedly hacked social media accounts of shooting ace Abhinav Bindra and Bollywood celebrities Abhishek Bachchan and Anupam Kher.