India squad for ODIs vs Australia, New Zealand series announced; MS Dhoni returns to T20Is

The BCCI on Monday announced the squad for the ODI series against Australia and New Zealand with wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni included in the Indian side for the T20I clashes against the Kiwis.

The 16-man ODI squad consists of Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Kartik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami.

On the other hand, the Indian squad for the T20I series against New Zealand comprises of Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed.

Wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni has made a comeback to the T20I squad after being dropped for the series against West Indies.

These clashes will be of added importance considering the upcoming limited-overs World Cup in England.