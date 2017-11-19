India-Sri Lanka ODI series schedule changed

New Delhi: The first and second ODI between India and Sri Lanka, that are scheduled to take place in Dharamsala and Mohali respectively, will start two hours ahead of the scheduled start for day/night ODIs in India.

According to the new schedule, the matches that are supposed to start at 1.30 PM will start at 11.30 AM.

The reason behind preponing the start of the matches is because the cities are in the Northern part of India, where winter will be at its peak in December, making it difficult for the players to play in rough weather conditions during the night.

Sri Lanka are currently in India to play three Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is. The first Test of the tour is being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where rain played spoilsport on the first two days and the match is poised to end in a stalemate.

After the first Test, the teams will move to Nagpur and Delhi for the second and third Tests respectively. After the Test series, both the teams will play in three ODIs that will be played in Dharamsala, Mohali and Vizag followed by three T20Is in Cuttack, Indore and Mumbai.

The first two ODIs will start at 11.30 AM and the third ODI will get underway at 1.30 PM. All the three T20Is will start at 7.00 PM.