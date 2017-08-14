close
India Test series was the worst of my career, says Dinesh Chandimal

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 23:45
New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India clinched the three-match series against Sri Lanka after they won the third and final match in Kandy by an innings and 171 runs.

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal declared the Test series which ended Monday in a whitewash by India to be the worst of his career.

For Sri Lanka it was their second successive innings defeat and another blow for a side beset by injury woes and leadership changes.

Chandimal was appointed Test captain after Angelo Mathews stood down last month in the wake of a humiliating one-day series loss to Zimbabwe.

But the thrashing by India on home soil was a low for the veteran of 39 Test matches.

"Toughest series no doubt in my career," he told reporters.

"We were not able to take the games to five days. There have been four-day Tests and three-day Tests. Worst series ever."

"Credit goes to India. They have played outstandingly well in the series... losing within two and half days you cannot give any excuses."

Sri Lanka, who swept Australia 3-0 at home last year, struggled during this series as key players were ruled out with injuries.

Bowling mainstay Rangana Herath was absent in the final Test, while injuries kept all-rounder Asela Gunaratne and paceman Nuwan Pradeep on the bench.

Chandimal said injuries dogged some of his best players, including Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Herath and Gunaratne.

"I would say the main concern is injuries. The Australia series, we had everyone fit," he said.

"I don't want to give excuses. We have to perform better than this," he said, apologising to home fans. 

TAGS

India vs Sri LankaDinesh Chandimalcricket news

