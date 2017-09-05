India to tour England in July 2018; will play 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is

New Delhi The Virat Kohli-led Team India will tour England in 2018 for three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test matches starting from July 3. The first T20I is scheduled to take place at Old Trafford while the teams will then move to Cardiff and Bristol for the second and third T20Is respectively.

The ODI series will commence from July 12 at Trent Bridge and the second match will be played on July 14 at Lord’s while the third encounter will take place in Headingley.

Edgbaston would host the first Test from August 1, followed by Lord’s, Trent Bridge, Ageas Bowl and Kia Oval. The last time India visited England for a Test series was in 2014 where the MS Dhoni-led side lost five-match series 1-3.

On the other side, India last played a limited overs tournament in England when they featured in the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year. Virat Kohli-led Indian team had a decent run in the tournament where they registered a berth in the final but lost to arch rivals Pakistan and failed to defend the title.

Presently, England are playing a three-Test series against West Indies that is squared at 1-1 with one match remaining. On the other side, Kohli’s men are on a tour of Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue have already clinched the Test and ODI series, 3-0 and 5-0 respectively and will play the only T20I on Wednesday.

Schedule

T20Is

3 July – 1st IT20, Emirates Old Trafford

6 July – 2nd IT20, SSE SWALEC, Cardiff

8 July – 3rd IT20, The Brightside Ground, Bristol

ODIs

12 July – 1st ODI, Trent Bridge

14 July – 2nd ODI, Lord’s

17 July – 3rd ODI, Emerald Headingley

Tests

1-5 August – 1st Test, Edgbaston

9-13 August – 2nd Test, Lord’s

18-22 August – 3rd Test, Trent Bridge

30 August-3 September – 4th Test, Ageas Bowl

7-11 September – 5th Test, Kia Oval