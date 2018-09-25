हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2018 live updates

India take on Afghanistan in their super-four match at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. 

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

India take on Afghanistan in their super-four match at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday. 

Follow the live match updates: 

# Mohammad Shahzad and Javed Ahmadi open the innings for Afghanistan. 

"I have captained 199 ODIs, so this gives me an opportunity to make it 200. It's all destiny and I have always believed in that. It's not in my control, once I left captainship. Good to complete 200, but I don't think it really matters, " said Dhoni at the toss.  

# Most ODI's as Captain: 

230 - Ricky Ponting
218- Stephen Fleming
200- MS Dhoni*

# Playing XI: 

India: Lokesh Rahul, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

MS Dhoni is set to captain India for the 200th time. 

Afghanistan have won the toss and opt to bat first. 

After a nervy first game against minnows Hong Kong, India have been clinical throughout the tournament. They comprehensively beat Pakistan by 8 wickets in the league stage, by 9 wickets in the super-four stage. India also made short work of Bangladesh, winning by 7 wickets, to storm into the Asia Cup final. 

Afghanistan, on the other hand, punched above their belt in the league stages, topping Group B with four points at a stunning net run-rate of +2.270. Afghanistan, however, failed to finish matches in the super four stage and find themselves out of the tournament. They lost to Pakistan by 3 wickets and to Bangladesh by 3 runs respectively. 

India, having already qualified for the final, will look to rest their regular players. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed may have a game today. 

The Afghan side would want to finish the tournament on a high in the dead-rubber clash. 

Squads: 

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey.

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Ihsanullah Janat, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shenwari, Rashid Khan, Gulbadin Naib, Aftab Alam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Javed Ahmadi, Najibullah Zadran, Munir Ahmad, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf. 

India vs AfghanistanAsia Cup 2018 liveAsia Cup 2018MS DhoniDeepak Chahar

Must Watch

