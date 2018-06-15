हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Afghanistan

India vs Afghanistan Test score updates, Day 2: Ashwin back in the pavilion

Welcome to Zeenews.com's coverage of the second day's play of the one-off cricket Tests match between India and Afghanistan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. On Day 1, India won the toss and elected to bat. The day ended with India's score at 347 for the loss of six wickets. While Indian openers Murli Vijay and Shikhar Dhawan scored centuries and dominated Afghanistan, the visitors came back strongly in the final session of the day to pick up five quick wickets conceding just 63 runs.

Follow the score updates and highlights of the match below:

10:02 am: First ball scare for Ravinder Jadeja. Yamin Ahmadzai's ball takes the outside edge of Jadeja's bat but wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai fails to latch on to the catch and the ball goes past the boundary for a four.

10:00 am: OUT! India lose their sixth wicket as Yamin Ahmadzai strikes again. R Ashwin is caught behind by wicketkeeper Afsar Zazai for 18. Ashwin faced 39 balls and hit one four in his innings.

9:30 am: Second day's play starts. R Ashwin and Hardik Pandya will carry forward the Indian innings.

The match started on a positive note for India as the openers took the Afghan bowlers to the cleaners with Dhawan, particularly, being extremely aggressive. Dhawan wrote his name in the record books by becoming the first Indian player to score a century before lunch on the first day of a Test. Afghanistan had no answer to Dhawan's strokeplay. His 107 in just 97 balls was a pure display of power and aggression while his partner Vijay took the more conventional route to score his century. 

Vijay accumulated 105 runs in 153 balls and was the second Indian wicket to fall at 280. Afghanistan pegged India back after that and scalped the next five wickets in quick succession. From 280/2 at one stage, India were 334/6 when wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik departed for just four. In between KL Rahul (54), captain Ajinkya Rahane (10) and Cheteshwar Pujara (35) too were back in the pavilion as Afghanistan came back strongly in the last couple of hours.

The pick of Afghan bowlers was pacer Yamin Ahmadzai who sent back Dhawan and Rahul. He admitted that the team journey has been a "little stressful". "Well, this was a dream which has come true for our nation. It was enjoyable, but a little stressful. Nevertheless, playing against India, the number one team, was a good experience. Still there are four days to go and we will try to do our best. Getting a Test cap is the most important thing in cricketers' lives. It is same for me as well. I cannot express it in words. There was excitement when we walked onto the field, but also were nervous," Ahmadzai said at the post-match press conference.

