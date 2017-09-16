India vs Australia, 1st ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: India and Australia take on each other in the first of the five one-day international matches on September 17 (Sunday). India are billed in as the favourites considering their great form in the run-up to this series as well as having the home advantage.

The series is being played for the number one ranking too. In other words, both teams have a chance to become the world’s numero uno team for which a 4-1 victory margin will be required either way.

India will be without the services of Shikhar Dhawan and Australia will be without Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc and possibly Aaron Finch.

Here are some important details pertaining to the first ODI match which will be played in Chennai:

Live streaming:

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast:

The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network.

Time in IST:

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.