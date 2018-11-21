India vs Australia 1st T20: Live Updates

India led by Virat Kohli will be looking to get the away series against Australia off to a comprehensive start with a win in the first T20I between the two nations at The Gabba, Brisbane on Wednesday.

Here are the live-match updates:

#Australia 42/1 (7 overs)

# Australia 38/1 (6 overs)

# Australia are off to a steady start having scored 31 runs in five overs despite the loss of opener D'Arcy Short. Skipper Aaron Finch will be looking to ensure a steady partnership with Chris Lynn, which can set the stage for a formidable total.

# Chris Lynn makes his way down to the middle!

#Wicket! Khaleel Ahmed strikes off the first delivery off his first over dismissing Short with an inch-perfect delivery which deceives the batsman into handing a catch to Kuldeep Yadav who makes no mistakes. Australia lose their first wicket. Australia 24/1 (4.1 overs)

# Australia 24/0 (4 overs)

# Australia 12/0 (3 overs)

# Australia 5/0 (2 overs)

# Australia 1/0 (1 over)

# Australian openers D'Arcy Short and Aaron Finch are all set to kick off proceedings for Australia with Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowling the first over for India!

AUS XI: A Finch, D Short, C Lynn, G Maxwell, MP Stoinis, Ben McDermott, A Carey, A Tye, J Behrendorff, A Zampa, B Stanlake — ICC Live Scores (@ICCLive) November 21, 2018

IND XI: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, L Rahul, R Pant, D Karthik, K Pandya, B Kumar, K Yadav, K Ahmed, J Bumrah — BCCI (@BCCI) November 21, 2018

# Virat Kohli wins toss, opts to field first!

Coming on the back of a 3-0 T20I series triumph against the West Indies, India will look to extend their winning streak when they take on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series at The Gabba in Brisbane on Wednesday.

India, who have been unbeaten against Australia in the T20 format since 2007, will look to repeat their heroics and overcome the challenge against the home team once again.

In the last sixteen T20I matches between the two sides, India have emerged victorious in 10 of them while Australia clinched victory in just five with one match being abandoned due to rain.

Infact, the Men in Blue have even won three of their last six series against the Aussies.

Meanwhile, India's two finest batsmen, skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will look to grab the top two positions in the list of the highest run getters in the shortest format of the game.

Rohit is just 64 runs short of surpassing New Zealand's Martin Guptill at the top of the list, while Kohli is sitting at the fifth spot with 2,102 runs in 62 matches.

Heading into the match, India also have an opportunity to achieve the rare feat of thrashing the Australian side in five consecutive T20I matches Down Under.

Squads for 1st T20:

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthick, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed.

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc, wk), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.