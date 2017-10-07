close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

After bagging a 4-1 victory over Australia in the five-match ODI series, Team India is now all geared up to extend their domination in the three-match T20I series which kicks off today at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 16:09
India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST
PTI

New Delhi: After bagging a 4-1 victory over Australia in the five-match ODI series, Team India is now all geared up to extend their domination in the three-match T20I series which kicks off today at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi.

Here is everything you need to know about the first T20I match between India and Australia in Ranchi...

When is the first T20I match between India and Austalia ?

The first T20I match between India and Austalia is on Saturday, October 7.

At what time will the first T20I match between India and Austalia start?

The first T20I match between India and Austalia will start at 7:00 pm IST

Where can you watch the first T20I match between India and Austalia?

You can watch the first T20I match between India and Austalia on Start Sports 1

Where can you watch the Live streaming of first T20I match between India and Austalia?

You can watch the Live streaming of the first T20I match between India and Austalia on Hotstar.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaInd Vs AusVirat KohliSteve SmithDavid Warnercricket news

From Zee News

Football

Bangladeshi boy dies at 17 after being hit by cricket ball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: India failed to cause problems for opponents, says Luis Norton De Matos
2017 FIFA U-17 World CupFootball

FIFA U-17 World Cup: India failed to cause problems for opp...

Japanese Grand Prix: Dominant Lewis Hamilton seizes Suzuka pole with record lap
Other Sports

Japanese Grand Prix: Dominant Lewis Hamilton seizes Suzuka...

Simona Halep makes history, becomes 25th WTA World No.1
Tennis

Simona Halep makes history, becomes 25th WTA World No.1

Sania Mirza-Peng Shuai crash out of China Open
Tennis

Sania Mirza-Peng Shuai crash out of China Open

Looking forward to teaming up with Ashish Nehra, says Jasprit Bumrah
cricket

Looking forward to teaming up with Ashish Nehra, says Jaspr...

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Komal Thatal and Anwar Ali steal the show
Football

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Komal Thatal and Anwar Ali steal the s...

See pics: Axed from India&#039;s T20 squad, Ajinkya Rahane enjoys time off with wife in Seychelles
cricket

See pics: Axed from India's T20 squad, Ajinkya Rahane...

India vs Australia,1st T20I Preview: Confident India look to continue winning streak against depleted Australia in T20Is
cricket

India vs Australia,1st T20I Preview: Confident India look t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video