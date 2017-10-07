India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

New Delhi: After bagging a 4-1 victory over Australia in the five-match ODI series, Team India is now all geared up to extend their domination in the three-match T20I series which kicks off today at JSCA Stadium, Ranchi.

Here is everything you need to know about the first T20I match between India and Australia in Ranchi...

When is the first T20I match between India and Austalia ?

The first T20I match between India and Austalia is on Saturday, October 7.

At what time will the first T20I match between India and Austalia start?

The first T20I match between India and Austalia will start at 7:00 pm IST

Where can you watch the first T20I match between India and Austalia?

You can watch the first T20I match between India and Austalia on Start Sports 1

Where can you watch the Live streaming of first T20I match between India and Austalia?

You can watch the Live streaming of the first T20I match between India and Austalia on Hotstar.