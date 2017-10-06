India vs Australia, 1st T20I: Statistical Preview

New Delhi: After a successful tormenting the 'underdog'-tagged Australia 4-1 in the ODI series, Team India look up and rolling as they aim to extend their domination in the three-match T20I series when the two teams lock horns at the JSCA Stadium, Nagpur, on Saturday, October 7.

Here are the statistics in line for the first T20I match between India and Australia, slated to be played at Nagpur on Saturday...

1) 100 per cent track record for the Men in Blue against Australia in India. Three matches have been played on Indian soil between the two fierce cricketing rivals and India have won all three of them.

2) Team India is presently on a winning streak against the Aussies, bagging victories in all of their last six encounters. Another win and the team from Down Under would enter as rank two on the worst defeat tally in T20Is.

3) India are presently No.1 in Tests and No. 1 in ODIs. The aim is ergo, to get that a tick in that last box – T20 cricket. Ranked fifth on the chart with ratings of 116, a win at Nagpur would take them closer to the No. 4 spot on the chart. However, if Australia are able to pull off a stunner at JSCA Stadium, then the Men in Blue will slip a spot down to No.6, while Steve Smith's men will grab their rank at five.

4) With 401 runs against the Aussies in T20Is, India skipper Virat Kohli stands 23 runs behind New Zealand's Martin Guptill (424) on the list of most runs against an opponent in the shortest format of the game. The Kiwi international is followed by Afghanistan's Mohammad Shehzad (406 runs against Ireland)

5) Kohli is now just 69 runs short of overhauling Dilshan (1889) on the list of top run-getters in T20Is. Leading the chart is Kiwi international Brendon McCullum (2140 runs)

6) Kohli stands atop alongside veteran Sri Lankan Tillakaratne Dilshan and Windies batsman Chris Gayle on the list of most fifty-plus scores against an opponent in T20Is. All three of them have four such knocks to their name. Thus, if Kohli can carve yet another masterclass innings with the willow, he stands a chance to go clear at the top with five fifty-plus scores.

7) Rohit Sharma is just 27 runs short of becoming the first Indian opener to amass 1000 runs in T20Is as an opener.