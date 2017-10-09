close
India vs Australia 2017, 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

After a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in a rain-truncated first T20I encounter in Ranchi, Team India will be aiming to wrap up the three-match series in their favour when they face a hapless Australian side for the second match, in Guwahati, tomorrow.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 16:43
PTI

New Delhi: After a comprehensive nine-wicket victory in a rain-truncated first T20I encounter in Ranchi, Team India will be aiming to wrap up the three-match series in their favour when they face a hapless Australian side for the second match, in Guwahati, tomorrow.

The Men in Blue have so far been a dominant force in Australia's limited-over campaign in India, this year. Having crumbled down Steve Smith's men 4-1 in the five-match ODI series, the hosts extended their domination in the shortest format of the game with a ravishing victory at JSCA Stadium on Sunday.

Virat Kohli and his army will thus be looking at a second victory in the T20I series in a bid to stand closer to the World No.1 ranking in T20Is.

Here is everything you need to know about the second T20I match between India and Australia...

When is the second T20I match between India and Australia?

The second T20I match between India and Australia is on Tuesday, October 10.

At what time will the second T20I match between India and Australia start?

The second T20I match between India and Australia will start at 7:00 pm IST

Which are the TV Channels that will do a Live telecast of the second T20I match between India and Australia?

Star Sports 1 is the only channel that will do a Live telecast of the second T20I match between India and Australia.

Where can you watch the second T20I match between India and Australia online?

You can watch the second T20I match between India and Australia on Hotstar.

