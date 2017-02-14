India vs Australia 2017: BCCI to announce squad for upcoming four-match Test series today, changes unlikely

New Delhi: A day after Virat Kohli-led India registered a comprehensive win over Bangladesh, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will announce India's 15-man squad for the upcoming four-match series against Australia today.

While the MSK Prasad-led panel is likely to retain the squad which played against Bangladesh, Mohammad Shami is one bowler who could be back in scheme of things after missing out the limited-overs series against England due to injury.

Shami, who was ruled out of the team after playing the third Test against England at Mohali in November last year, will be included in the side in case if he is fully fit.

Another name which might be in selectors mind is of veteran leggie Amit Mishra. The tweaker missed out on the one-off Test at Hyderabad after suffering a knee injury. In case if the 34-year-old needs more time to gain fitness, selectors in all likelihood will include Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Jayant Yadav in the squad.

Meanwhile, Steve Smith and his men landed in India on Monday evening, and will play a three-day warm-up tie against India `A' from February 16 at the Brabourne Stadium in Cricket Club of India (CCI).

The first Test in the series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy commences at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on February 23 to be followed by the next three games at Bengaluru (March 4-8), Ranchi (March 16-20) and Dharamshala (March 25-29)