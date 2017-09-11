India vs Australia 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues, squad and time in IST

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India are set to host the reigning world champions Australia in the upcoming tour where the two teams are scheduled to play five ODIs and three T20Is.

Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the five ODI matches of Australia's limited-overs tour of India. The matches will be held on September 17, 21, 24, 28 and October 1 respectively.

The three T20 International matches of the tour will be held in Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13).

The Board President XI team will play a warm-up match against Australia on September 12 in Chennai.

Schedule:

Sep 17: 1st ODI in Chennai - 1:30 PM IST

Sep 21: 2nd ODI in Kolkata - 1:30 PM IST

Sep 24: 3rd ODI in Indore - 1:30 PM IST

Sep 28: 4th ODI in Bengaluru - 1:30 PM IST

Oct 1: 5th ODI in Nagpur - 1:30 PM IST

Oct 7: 1st T20I in Ranchi - 7:00 PM IST

Oct 10: 2nd T20I in Guwahati - 7:00 PM IST

Oct 13: 3rd T20I in Hyderabad - 7:00 PM IST

Squads:

India (First Three ODIs): Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia (ODIs): Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson.