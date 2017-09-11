India vs Australia 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues, squad and time in IST
Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the five ODI matches of Australia's limited-overs tour of India. The matches will be held on September 17, 21, 24, 28 and October 1 respectively.
New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India are set to host the reigning world champions Australia in the upcoming tour where the two teams are scheduled to play five ODIs and three T20Is.
Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the five ODI matches of Australia's limited-overs tour of India. The matches will be held on September 17, 21, 24, 28 and October 1 respectively.
The three T20 International matches of the tour will be held in Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13).
The Board President XI team will play a warm-up match against Australia on September 12 in Chennai.
Schedule:
Sep 17: 1st ODI in Chennai - 1:30 PM IST
Sep 21: 2nd ODI in Kolkata - 1:30 PM IST
Sep 24: 3rd ODI in Indore - 1:30 PM IST
Sep 28: 4th ODI in Bengaluru - 1:30 PM IST
Oct 1: 5th ODI in Nagpur - 1:30 PM IST
Oct 7: 1st T20I in Ranchi - 7:00 PM IST
Oct 10: 2nd T20I in Guwahati - 7:00 PM IST
Oct 13: 3rd T20I in Hyderabad - 7:00 PM IST
Squads:
India (First Three ODIs): Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.
Australia (ODIs): Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson.