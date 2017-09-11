close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India vs Australia 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues, squad and time in IST

Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the five ODI matches of Australia's limited-overs tour of India. The matches will be held on September 17, 21, 24, 28 and October 1 respectively. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 09:39
India vs Australia 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues, squad and time in IST

New Delhi: The Virat Kohli-led Team India are set to host the reigning world champions Australia in the upcoming tour where the two teams are scheduled to play five ODIs and three T20Is.

Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur will host the five ODI matches of Australia's limited-overs tour of India. The matches will be held on September 17, 21, 24, 28 and October 1 respectively. 

The three T20 International matches of the tour will be held in Ranchi (October 7), Guwahati (October 10) and Hyderabad (October 13). 

The Board President XI team will play a warm-up match against Australia on September 12 in Chennai. 

Schedule:

Sep 17: 1st ODI in Chennai - 1:30 PM IST

Sep 21: 2nd ODI in Kolkata - 1:30 PM IST

Sep 24: 3rd ODI in Indore - 1:30 PM IST

Sep 28: 4th ODI in Bengaluru - 1:30 PM IST

Oct 1: 5th ODI in Nagpur - 1:30 PM IST

Oct 7: 1st T20I in Ranchi - 7:00 PM IST

Oct 10: 2nd T20I in Guwahati - 7:00 PM IST

Oct 13: 3rd T20I in Hyderabad - 7:00 PM IST

Squads:

India (First Three ODIs): Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

Australia (ODIs): Steve Smith (C), David Warner, Ashton Agar, Hilton Cartwright, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Patrick Cummins, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (WK), Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson.

TAGS

India vs AustraliaIndia vs Australia 2017Virat KohliIndia Cricket Newscricket news

From Zee News

India vs New Zealand 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues and time in IST&#039;
cricket

India vs New Zealand 2017: Fixtures, schedule, venues and t...

Rafael Nadal&#039;s US Open win sets Twitter on fire, Tennis stars call him &#039;best Spanish athlete in history&#039;
Tennis

Rafael Nadal's US Open win sets Twitter on fire, Tenni...

World XI squad lands in Lahore amid tight security ahead of series opener on September 12
cricket

World XI squad lands in Lahore amid tight security ahead of...

US Open champion Rafael Nadal calls 2017 &#039;one of the best of his career&#039;
Tennis

US Open champion Rafael Nadal calls 2017 'one of the b...

Fresh hope for West Indies after England Tests
cricket

Fresh hope for West Indies after England Tests

Jose Mourinho, Manchester United seek return of old magic on Champions League nights
Football

Jose Mourinho, Manchester United seek return of old magic o...

US Open 2017: Majestic Rafael Nadal humbles Kevin Anderson to claim 16th Grand Slam title
Tennis

US Open 2017: Majestic Rafael Nadal humbles Kevin Anderson...

Martina Hingis, Chan Yung-Jan capture US Open women`s doubles crown
Tennis

Martina Hingis, Chan Yung-Jan capture US Open women`s doubl...

Mumbai’s El Clasico match tentatively postponed to October
Football

Mumbai’s El Clasico match tentatively postponed to October

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video