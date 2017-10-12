Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs Australia 2017: Rain threat looms over 3rd T20I

Hyderabad has been receiving good rainfall almost on a daily basis for about a week, throwing normal life out of gear.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 12, 2017, 23:35 PM IST
Comments |
India vs Australia 2017: Rain threat looms over 3rd T20I
Twitter grab

Hyderabad: Rain may play spoilsports in the third and final T20 international between India and Australia with weather forecast indicating possibility of light to moderate rain, here tomorrow.

"The forecast is possibility of thunderstorm accompanied with rain today and a light to moderate rain tomorrow," the Met office said.

The city has been receiving good rainfall almost on a daily basis for about a week, throwing normal life out of gear.

Arrangements have been made at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket stadium, the venue of the match, to ensure that the match is held without any problem.

Curator YL Chandrasekhar said the recent rain has not affected the wicket.

However, the outfield was affected a bit and some fans were being used to dry the affected area.

The T20I series is locked 1-1 after Australia defeated India by eight wickets in the second match at Guwahati on October 10.  

Tags:
India vs AustraliaInd Vs AusRajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadiumcricket news
Next
Story

India vs Australia 2017, 3rd T20I: Live Streaming, TV Listings, Date, Time in IST

Trending