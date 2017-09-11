close
India face Australia in ODI series, top ranking at stake

Earlier this year, India had defeated the Australians in their own backyard to win the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. And now coming fresh from the historic Sri Lanka tour, Team India is full of confidence to crumble down Aussie hope of pulling a stunner.  

PTI

New Delhi: Team India have a big concern as they gear up for the much anticipated One-Day International series against Steve Smith-led Australia – the top spot on the ICC ODI Team Rankings is at stake.

Virat Kohli-led side are now at position three with 117 as their ratings on the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings chart. Ahead of them lies the team from Down Under with also 117 as their ratings, but stands in front of the Men in Blue by a mark of a mere decimal. Leading the chart is South Africa with 119 as their ratings.

Now with the five-match ODI series lined up ahead of them bith the sides have a chance to reclaim the top spot on the rankings chart with a condition of a win by 4-1 or better.

If Virat Kohli's men are able to emulate the same as what they did to Sri Lanka in the recently concluded series then they have a clear chance to ease past the Proteas side and take the No. 1 spot with 122 ratings, while Australia will find themselves just above England with ratings of 113. If the home side can however win by a margin of 4-1, they still have a chance to dethrone South Africa by just one mark, while Australia will lose three points to continue their stay at No. 3.

However, if the Men in Blue are able to snatch three victories in the five-match series then they have a chance to go clear of Australia to only secure the No. 2 spot with a ratings of 118, while Steve Smith's men will lose mere two points to stay one rank below them. The above two possibilities applies to Australia too.

Earlier this year, India had defeated the Australians in their own backyard to win the Border-Gavaskar series 2-1. And now coming fresh from the historic Sri Lanka tour, Team India is full of confidence to crumble down Aussie hope of pulling a stunner.  

