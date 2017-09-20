India vs Australia, 2nd ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: India and Australia will take on each other in the second one-day international at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. India will be the favourites considering that they have been in hot form in recent months and have the momentum from the crucial win in Chennai in the first ODI.

Australia looked a bit deflated in the first ODI without their ace pace men Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood, as well as gun opener Aaron Finch. There is no news on whether Finch will be available for the Kolkata ODI or not.

Here are the details on action from the third ODI:

Live streaming

The match will be available on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast

The game can be seen live on television on the Star Sports network.

Time in IST

The match will begin at 1.30 pm. The toss will take place half an hour before at 1 pm.