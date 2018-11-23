हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia

India vs Australia 2nd T20: Live Updates

India and Australia will battle it out in the second T20I of the three-match series on Friday.   

India vs Australia 2nd T20: Live Updates
Image Credits: Twitter/@cricketcomau

India is all set to take on Australia in the second T20I of the three-match series scheduled between the two nations at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. 

Here are the live-match updates:  

Australia emerged victorious by a margin of four runs against India in the first T20I between the two sides at 'The Gabba', Brisbane.

The hosts registered a total of 158 runs within 17 overs, in a rain curtailed tie on the back of excellent performances by Glenn Maxwell and Chris Lynn. 

India were handed a target of 174 runs to chase down in return after the target was readjusted as per the D/L method.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan scored an excellent 76 off 42 balls in the chase before Dinesh Karthik contributed with a 13-ball 30 in the death overs. 

However, these knocks were not enough to get the side across the line due to early dismissals of opener Rohit Sharma, skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. India finished agonisingly short on 169 for seven.

Team India will be looking to make a comeback in the second match of the three-match series, which is slated to be played in Melbourne on Friday.

They may opt to make a few changes in the Playing X1 after taking into account the inability of their opponents to negotiate quality spin bowlers. 

Yuzvendra Chahal may very well find a spot in the lineup considering his street-smart gameplay and ability to pick wickets effectively. 

Australia captain Aaron Finch, on the other hand, will be looking to invest his faith in the same players who made their presence felt at "The Gabba". 

Squads for T20 series: 

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthick, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed. 

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc, wk), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

