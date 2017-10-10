India vs Australia, 2nd T20I: Jason Behrendorff helps Australia level series 1-1 with 8-wicket win

New Delhi: Australia registered their first T20I victory against India on Indian soil on Tuesday when their left-arm pacer Jason Behrendorff set up his side's eight-wicket win in Guwahati to level the three-match series at 1-1. (IND vs AUS, 2nd T20I: As it happened...)

Behrendorff, playing only his second T20I for Australia, ripped India's top order apart with a spell of 4/21 that restricted Virat Kohli and Co to 118 all out.

Kedar Jadhav (27) was the highest scorer for India, with allrounder Hardik Pandya's 25 helping the hosts get into triple figures.

Legspinner Adam Zampa took 2/19.

Australia suffered two early blows in the form of captain David Warner (2) and Aaron Finch (8), who were back in the hut 13/2 in the third over of their run-chase.

Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar took one wicket each.

But Moises Henriques (62*) and Travis Head (48*) added 109 runs in their unbeaten partnership for the third wicket, which completed a facile win with 4.3 overs to spare.

It was also Australia's first T20I win against India, snapping a seven-match losing run spread across five years.

The series-decider will be played in Hyderabad on October 13.