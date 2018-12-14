India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 1: India restrict Australia to 277-6 at stumps

The Indian bowlers put up a much improved performance in the afternoon session to restrict Australia to 277-6 at stumps on the opening day of second Test at the brand new Perth Stadium on Friday.

After winning the toss and opting to bat first, the home side got off to a solid start, with Marcus Harris (70) and Aaron Finch (50) not only notching up half-centuries each, but also sharing a 112-run stand for the first wicket.



Harris, who pulled off his maiden fifty off 90 balls, and Finch, who reached his second Test half-century off 103 balls, brought up a 100-run stand in the 34th over of Australia's first innings.

Things finally started turning in favour of India after lunch when Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for them by trapping Finch leg before wicket with a fuller delivery.

Subsequently, Umesh Yadav and Hanuma Vihari got rid of Usman Khawaja (five) and Marcus Harris, respectively in quick successions to reduce Australia to 145-3 at tea.

Shaun Marsh (45) and Travis Head (58) steadied Australia's innings by bringing up solid knocks to help Australia cross a 200-run mark before Vihari and Sharma struck in the third session to dismiss them.

Ishant Sharma, who started off poorly but gained the momentum later, was the pick of the bowlers for India for his figures of two for 35 runs, followed by Vihari's two for 53. Yadav and Bumrah also chipped in with a wicket each.

At the end of the day's play, Pat Cummins and skipper Tim Paine were standing strong at the crease at their respective score of 16 and 11.

Here are the highlights:

# Stumps!

That's stumps! A shout for lbw on the final ball given not out! Paine (16*) and Cummins (11*) make it to stumps: https://t.co/mzWOwn19la #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/17fL3QQmmW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# Australia end the opening day's play at 277-6.

# While Paine (14*) and Cummins (five) are looking to survive till stumps, the Indian bowlers continue to put some pressure as they look to get rid of a few more wickets before the end of the opening's day. Australia 268/6 (87 overs)

# Pat Cummins is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Sharma strikes again. Soon after bringing up a half-century, Head failed to capitalise on it and caught at third man off Sharma's delivery. He attempted for another drive, but the ball landed straight to Mohammed Shami, who barely had to move. Australia 251/6 (82.1 overs)

Out. Head slashes outside off and the edge flies to Shami at third man. Ishant has his second, Head gone for 58. Australia 6-251 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# FIFTY! Head notches up his third Test half-century, second of the ongoing series. His knock, also laced with five boundaries, came off just 70 deliveries. The Australian batsman, who has held the innings from one end, will play a crucial role if the hosts manage to put a 300-plus score. Australia 250/5 (81 overs)

FIFTY! Travis Head brings up his third Test half-century from 70 deliveries, featuring five boundaries: https://t.co/mzWOwn19la #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ybk4wg8b6o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# Skipper Tim Paine is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Vihari strikes again. As and when Australia seemed to have steadied their innings, Marsh attempted for a cut, but the ball flew off the top edge and straight to Ajinkya Rahane, who took a superb catch at slip. The Australian batsman dismissed for 45. Australia 232/5 (77 overs)

Out. Shaun Marsh edges the cut shot and Rahane takes a ripper at first slip to hand Vihari another wicket. Gone for 45. Australia 5-232 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# Marsh (35*) and Head (37*) are batting cautiously as the duo has stitched a 50-run stand to help Australia cross a 200-run mark. With six wickets still in hand, the hosts will be eyeing to post a big total. India, on the other hand, need to up their game and have to take a few wickets if they want to take control of the match by the end of Day 1. Australia 214/4 (73 overs)

# Ishant Sharma replaces Mohammed Shami!

# Dropped! Rishabh Pant drops a crucial catch of Marsh on 24. The Australian batsman sees the short ball from Vihari and tries to go for a wild cut, but gets a faint edge and it flies straight to the Indian wicketkeeper, who fails to glove it. Australia 192/4 (67 overs)

Dropped! Pant puts one down as SMarsh edges behind off Vihari's bowling on 24... Australia 4-186 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# The Australian batsmen are slowly trying to rebuild their side's innings, with Head and Marsh currently batting at 19 and 24 respectively. For India, Bumrah and Vihari have been bowling well in tandem. With spin from one end and pace at the other end, the duo is trying hard to avoid giving easy runs to the hosts. Australia 186/4 (66 overs)

# Head and Marsh are trying hard to steady the ship for Australia in the third session after the hosts lost their four wickets in quick successions. The Indian bowlers, on the other hand, continue to build pressure for on the Australians as they eye a few more wickets. Bumrah and Vihari have been called back into the attack by Kohli. Australia 171/4 (60 overs)

# Travis Head walks in to bat!

# Wicket! Sharma removes Handscomb. Handscomb tries to pull off a length delivery outside off, but gets a thick edge that flies high to skipper Kohli, who makes no mistake and grab a breathtaking catch at second slip. Australia 153/4 (55 overs)

That was a blinder. Handscomb gone for 7 as Ishant strikes. Australia 4-148 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# Play resumes.

# Tea!

That's Tea on Day 1 of the 2nd Test. Three wickets for #TeamIndia in the second session of the game. Australia 145/3 https://t.co/kN8fhGXH6O #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4OZEo0wsGQ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2018

# The visitors have bowled pretty well in the second session, taking three wickets before tea. Harris played a brilliant innings for Australia and helped his side cross a 100-run mark before being dismissed. India will now require to build even more pressure on the Australians if they want to get some quick wickets. Australia 145/3 (53 overs)

# Peter Handcomb is the new batsman in for Australia!

#Wicket! India get a big wicket in the form of Harris (70). Vihari, who has been called into the Playing XI as Rohit Sharma's replacement, gets the ball to turn and bounce and Harris edges it to Rahane, who is at first slip. Australia 135/3 (49 overs)

# Vihari brought back into the attack!

# Shaun Marsh comes to bat at No.4!

# Wicket! Yadav sends Khawaja packing. Yadav seems to have been benefitted from the pressure created by Bumrah and Shami on Khawaja as the Australian batsman attempts to cut the out going ball, but gets the edge to eventually hand an easy catch to Rishabh Pant behind the wickets.Australia 130/2 (46 overs)

Out. Umesh strikes as Khawaja edges behind attempting to cut. Gone for 5. Australia 2-130 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# Khawaja starts his innings under pressure, playing out his first 10 balls without getting off the mark before finally adding two runs to his kitty. Meanwhile, Kohli and his men need to remain patient and stick to their plans if they want to turn the things in their favour. Australia 117/1 (42 overs)

# Meanwhile, this is what the master blaster has to say about the Perth pitch!

I feel the wicket has quickened up a bit and as time goes by, it will only become harder and have more pace and bounce. #INDvAUS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 14, 2018

# Usman Khawaja is the new batsman in for Australia!

# Wicket! Bumrah strikes as India finally draw first blood by dismissing Finch. Soon after bringing up his half-century, the Indian bowler traps Finch (50) plumb in front of the wicket. Australia 112/1 (36 overs)

Out. Bumrah gets the breakthrough as Finch is trapped in front for 50. Australia 1-112 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# Australian openers Finch (50) and Harris (55) have proved skipper Tim Paine's brave decision to bat first right as the duo has compiled to stitch a 100-run stand to put the hosts in a strong position against India. Australia 112/0 (35 overs)

FIFTY! A quality start from Aaron Finch as he brings up a half-century off 103 balls - his first on home soil in Test cricket: https://t.co/mzWOwn19la #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/NZNGTtC5fj — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# FIFTY! Harris notches up his maiden half-century off 90 balls as Australia continue to trouble the visitors after lunch. India, meanwhile, are yet to get a breakthrough. Australia 87/0 (30 overs)

# Umesh Yadav starts the proceedings for India after lunch!

# Play resumes!

# Lunch! Australia 66-0 (26 overs)

That's lunch! A great start from the Aussies as they go for a feed at 0-66. Finch 28* and Harris 36*: https://t.co/mzWOwn19la #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/09LAwcIwV3 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# A superb second hour of play for India as they have conceded just 16 runs since drinks' break. Though the visitors now look in much control of proceedings, it seems the damage has already been done. Kohli has called in Bumrah back into the attack for the second spell as India desperately look for a wicket. Australia 64/0 (25 overs)

Edge and four! Finch gets one past the cordon to the boundary and he moves along to 27* shortly before the lunch break. Australia 0-62 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# Despite a few anxious moments for Australia, India are unable to find a breakthrough so far. Skipper Kohli has used his four fast bowlers, but none of them have managed to prove themselves as of now. However, Ishant starts his second spell well with a maiden over and looks in a much better control in comparison to one he had with a new ball. The hosts continue to remain in firm control. Australia 58/0 (20 overs)

# Finch and Harris have weathered the initial storm and are now looking in a good position. The duo has brought up a 50-run stand to help Australia dominate the opening session of Day 1. India, on the other hand, have been inconsistence this morning, but Shami has managed to make a decent start. Australia 53/0 (15 overs)

Four more for Harris and that's the 50-run partnership for the Aussie opening duo! Live coverage HERE: https://t.co/mzWOwn19la #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/MnFiRUuQOY — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# The hosts had a few nervy moments when Finch was hit on the pads by the very first ball from Shami, with Indian skipper Kohli deciding to go for a review.However, the replays showed the ball was going over the stumps.Australia 45/0 (11.1 overs)

Review... NOT OUT! Big shout for lbw against Finch off Shami's first ball given not out. Kohli sends it upstairs, but ball-tracking shows it going over. India lose a review. Australia 0-45 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# Mohammed Shami introduced into the attack now by Kohli!

# Umesh Yadav replaces Ishant Sharma into the attack!

# The Australian batsmen seem to be slowly capitalizing on a bad start by the Indian bowlers. Harris finally managed to get off the mark on the 16th delivery he faces from Bumrah. After a few good deliveries in the first five overs, Ishant has struggled to find control with the length and is pushing the ball down the leg side. Australia are currently in control with no loss of wicket. Australia 37-0 (10 overs)

# Australia are off to a cautious start in the first five overs. Harris has only managed to defend or chosen to leave the deliveries from Ishant as of now while Finch has managed to add a few runs to his kitty, including a boundary off Bumrah's delivery. Meanwhile, Ishant is getting constant swing at the brand new Optus Stadium in Perth and has managed to deliver two maiden overs so far. Australia 9/0 (5 overs)

# Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack.

# Openers Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch walk down the crease to open Australia's innings. Ishant Sharma to begin the attack for India.

# The opening day's play of the second Test is all set to get underway!

#The two sides are out on the ground for the national anthems.

# Umesh Yadav replaces Ravichandran Ashwin, Hanuma Vihari comes in to replace Rohit Sharma

#Lineups

India XI: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c,wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood (vc) #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# Australia win the toss, elect to bat first!

Australia win the toss and elect to bat #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YZxDA4gnWF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 14, 2018

# The toss for the second Test is all set to take place.

Having clinched a 31-run win at the Adelaide Oval, India will look to capitilize on the same while Australia will look to bounce back when the two sides head into second Test of the four-match series at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

Going into the clash, India will aim to strengthen their chances of winning their first-ever Test series in Australia by once again banking on their bowlers.

Australia, on the other hand, will definitely look to up their game and rebound strongly against the visitors in order to keep themselves alive in the series.

As far as squads are comcerned, India have dealth with a huge blow as Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma have been ruled out of the match due their respective injuries.

Ashwin, who played a crucial role during India's opening Test victory against Australia by contributing eight wickets, is suffering from a left-sided abdominal strain.

Meanwhile, Rohit jarred his lower back while fielding during victorious Adelaide Test, which saw India take 1-0 lead in the series.

Australia are going with an unchanged squad despite their disappointing defeat in Adelaide. Skipper Tim Paine has declared himself fully fit after being hurt on his right hand in the series-opener.

Meanwhile, the pitch of the brand new Perth Stadium is expected to offer a plenty of pace and bounce, which can turn favourable for the hosts.

The squads are as follows:

Australia: Aaron Finch, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (wk/C), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Peter Siddle, Chris Tremain

India : Lokesh Rahul, Murali Vijay, Virat Kohli (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Rohit Sharma