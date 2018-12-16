India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 3: Australia reach 132-4 at stumps, lead India by 175 runs

Despite dismissing Australia's top-order, India ended the third day's play of the second Test on the backfoot, trailing the hosts by 175 runs at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

At stumps, Australia have reached 132/4 in their second innings, with Usman Khawaja (unbeaten at 41) and skipper Tim Paine (unbeaten at eight) batting on the crease.

The hosts began their second innings cautiously, with openers Marcus Harris (20) and Aaron Finch (25) slowly and steadily bringing runs and tackling the threat of Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma with the new ball. The two Indian bowlers were constantly seen rattling the Australians, with Bumrah also hitting Harris' helmet with a bouncer.

However, Finch had to retire hurt before tea when a short delivery from Mohammed Shami landed awkwardly on the Australian in the 12th over.

While Australia also lost Shaun Marsh (five), Travis Head (19) and Peter Handscomb (13) cheaply, Usman Khawaja gave a good fightback by notching a calm and composed unbeaten knock of 41 runs.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers performed exceedingly well on the third day but they had to struggle hard for wickets, with Shami being the most economical bowler for his figures of two for 23. Bumrah and Sharma also chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, resuming on the overnight score of 172/3, India lost Rahane (51) on the fourth ball of the first over of the day. However, skipper Virat Kohli (123) brought up his 25th Test ton off 214 balls to ensure India's gap comes down to 50 runs.

Kohli reached the milestone by punching the ball straight down the ground to collect four runs off Mitchell Starc's full length delivery.It was also Kohli's 6th century in Australia, equalling the record of great Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant (36) also showed some resistance with the bat before India's innings was folded for 283 runs in 105.5 overs.

Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia for his exceptional figures of five for 67. While Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets each, Pat Cummins also chipped in with a wicket.

Here are the highlights:

# Stumps! Australia 132/4 (48 overs)

Stumps on Day 3 of the 2nd Test. Australia 326 & 132/4, lead #TeamIndia 283 by 175 runs. Scorecard - https://t.co/kN8fhHfivo #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/6fvUHTlXZR — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2018

# Despite losing some wickets, Australia continue to remain in a good position, stretching their lead to 173 runs. Khwaja is moving towards his half-century and is looking for a good support from his skipper. The visitors, on the other hand, are looking for another wicket before the third day's play comes to an end. Australia 130/4 (46 overs)

# Skipper Tim Paine is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! As and when Head was looking settled at the crease, Shami bowls a short and wide delivery, prompting the Australian batsman to slash at it and it flies down to Ishant Sharma at deep third man. Australia 121/4 (41 overs)

Out. Shami strikes... Head slashes at one outside off and it flies down to Ishant at third man. Gone for 19. Australia 4-120, a lead of 163 as captain Paine walks to the crease #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# Khawaja and Head are looking settled down in the middle as Australia push their lead to more than 150 runs. Vihari has been called into the attack and it seems that the spinner is trying to force the left-handers to play away from their body. Australia 110/3 (35 overs)

# Hanuma Vihari introduced into the attack!

# The Indian bowlers are in hunt for more wickets while Head and Khawaja are looking to build a partnership to bring Australia back on track. The hosts have pushed their lead to 143 runs. Australia 100/3 (30 overs)

# Left-hander Travis Head comes to bat at No.5 !

# Wicket! Ishant Sharma strikes for India. A terrific first ball from Ishant saw Peter Handscomb go for the dodgy technique of going back, only to see the ball swing back and hit the pads. Handscomb goes for 13. Australia 85/3 (25.1 overs)

Out. Ishant strikes another blow as he has Handscomb trapped in front for 13. Australia 3-85, leading by 128 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# Umesh Yadav replaces Shami into the attack!

# Peter Handcomb is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Shami sends back Marsh for five. The Indian bowlers delivers a short ball and Marsh goes for a pull, but edges behind the stumps for Pant to take the catch. The hosts take the lead to 103 runs. Australia 64/2 (21 overs)

Out. Short ball from Shami and SMarsh edges behind on the pull shot. Gone for 5. Australia 2-64, a lead of 107 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

Two quick wickets for #TeamIndia in the evening session. Harris and Shaun Marsh depart. Australia 64/2, lead by 107 runs #AISvIND pic.twitter.com/owY6ofUZIk — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2018

# Shaun Marsh comes to bat at No.4 for Australia!

# Wicket! India finally make the breakthrough as Jasprit Bumrah strikes to remove Harris for 20. Harris tries to defend a good length delivery from round the wicket, only to see it hit the off-stump. Australia 59/1 (18 overs)

Bowled. Superb bowling from Bumrah is rewarded as Harris shoulders arms to one that just clips his off-stump. Gone for 20. Australia 1-59 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# The visitors require to take wickets early if they want to still alive in the game. Though the Indian bowlers have been impressive, they have failed to grab any wicket so far. Australia, meanwhile, are looking good at the moment and are extending their lead with every over. Australia 54/0 (16 overs)

# Usman Khawaja is the new batsman in!

# Tea!

# Big blow for Australia as Aaron Finch has retired hurt after scoring 25 runs. A short delivery from from Shami rises awkwardly on Finch and he hurts his finger. Finch was hit by Mitchell Starc twice on that finger at training this summer.Australia have extended their lead to 76 runs at tea with no loss of wicket so far. The Indian bowler have bowled exceedingly well but without much success. Australia 33-0 (12.1 overs)

Before being forced from the field with a finger injury, Aaron Finch produced this sublime drive.#AUSvIND | @MastercardAU pic.twitter.com/tzWAtt7HDM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# Mohammed Shami replaces Ishant Sharma!

# The Australian openers are slowly and steadily settling down and bringing in a few runs for Australia. Harris and Finch are somehow managing to tackle the threat of Bumrah and Ishant with the new ball. The two Indian bowlers are constantly rattling the Australians, with Bumrah also hitting Harris' helmet with a bouncer. Australia 30-0 (10 overs)

Marcus Harris was quickly back up on his feet after copping this. He's been given the all clear to continue batting: https://t.co/mzWOwn19la #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jyy3McHD1P — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# Australia had faced a few nervy moments in the first five overs of their second innings, with both Harris and Finch surviving a dismissal. While Finch seems to have caught behind off Ishant's delivery in the last ball of the second over, Harris gets an outside edge of Ishant's delivery in the fourth over only to see Pujara not holding on to the one-handed attempt at first slip. India are looking for early wickets here to get back on track after conceding a lead in the first innings. Australia 11-0 (5 overs)

Dropped! Ishant gets one to jag and it takes Harris' outside edge but Pujara can't hold on to the one-handed attempt going to his right at first slip. Australia 0-9 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch have walked down the crease to open Australia's second innings. Ishant Sharma to begin the proceedings for India.

# Play resumes

# Innings Break!

End of the Indian innings. Pant scores 36, #TeamIndia 283. Nathan Lyon picks 5. Australia lead by 43 runs #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/yY7VMV9EsQ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2018

#Wicket! Lyon takes a crucial wicket of Pant (36) before Jasprit Bumrah follows his team-mate back to the pavilion as India bowl out for 283 runs in 105.5 overs. While Pant is well caught by Starc in the deep, Bumrah edges to Usman Khawaja for six. The visitors still trail Australia by 43 runs. India 283 (105.5)

GOT HIM! Another one for Lyon - that's four for the GOAT! Pant is well caught by Starc in the deep for 36. India 9-279, trailing by 47 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

ALL OUT! Five for Nathan Lyon! He's got 13 wickets in three innings so far this series. GOAT. Bumrah edges to Khawaja for 4. India dismissed for 283 and Australia will start their second innings with a 43-run lead #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# Rishabh Pant wages a lone battle at the crease while Umesh Yadav is giving him a company as the duo looks to reduce India's gap below 50. Every single run seems to be important for the visitors at the moment. Australia, on the other hand, hoping to wrap up India's innings quickly. India 271/8 (102 overs)

# Umesh Yadav is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Lyon strikes again. Ishant Sharma attempts to drive out of the footmarks, but the bat twists in his hand and provides a simple chance to Lyon's left. India down to eight wickets and still trail by 72 runs. India 254/8 (96 overs)

GOT HIM! Nathan Lyon loves a catch off his own bowling and Ishant departs for 1. India now 8-254 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# Ishant Sharma comes in to bat at No.9 while Lyon open the attack for Australia after lunch.

# Play resumes

# Lunch!

This Test match... India are 7-252 at the lunch break on day three, trailing by 74 runs: https://t.co/mzWOwn19la #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/YlzpzQMhqk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# Wicket! Lyon removes Shami. The Indian cricketer pushes forward to defend a beautiful delivery but the ball catches a thin outside edge and Paine rises to take an excellent catch. India 252/7 (93.2)

GOT HIM! The GOAT strikes again as Paine takes another sharp catch to have Shami caught behind first ball. India 7-252 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwmJytC — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# Mohammed Shami is the new batsman in for India!

# Here is what the master blaster has to say about Kohli's ton!

Well played @imVkohli. One of your finest innings. This knock will be remembered for a long time. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Gj1dSN4k4p — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 16, 2018

# Wicket! Australia have finally got what they have been waiting for so long, i.e, the wicket of Virat Kohli. The Indian skipper has edged one from Pat Cummins to hand the catch above the ground to Peter Handscomb. The umpires called the third umpire to check if the ball had hit the ground first and Kohli departed for 123.India 251/6 (93 overs)

GOT HIM! That's massive! A huge moment as Cummins finds the edge and Handscomb JUST takes the catch above the ground. Kohli has to go for 123. What a knock. India 6-251 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# Kohli and Pant are looking to stitch a partnership in order to trim down Australia's lead over India before the lunch. The lead is under 100 and the duo have to bat carefully as the visitors can not afford to lose one more wicket. Australia, on the other hand, are definitely looking to dismiss Kohli, who is standing strong on the crease, as early as possible. India 246/5 (91 overs)

# Rishabh Pant comes in to bat for India!

# Wicket! Josh Hazlewood strikes. As and when Vihari was looking settled in the middle alongwith the Indian skipper, Hazlewood sent him back to the pavilion with a perfect out-swinger. The Indian batsman tries to defend a perfect delivery outside off-stump with limited footwork, but gets a thin edge through to wicket-keeper and captain Paine. India 223/5 (86 overs)

GOT HIM! Delightful bowling from Josh Hazlewood to find the edge from Vihari and Paine does the rest. Gone for 20. India 5-223 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# The Perth pitch is now looking good to bat on. India need to make the most of this opportunity and at least get close to the score of Australia's first innings. Kohli (112) is dealing in boundaries after notching up a blistering Test century and he is getting a good support from rookie Vihari (20). India 223/4 (85 overs)

# Meanwhile, Kohli is getting some treatment on his elbow during the drinks break after copping a short one earlier this morning.

#The Indian skipper brings up his 25th Test hundred off 214 balls to help the visitors cross the 200-run mark. He reaches the milestone by punching the ball straight down the ground to collect four runs off Mitchell Starc's full length delivery.It is Kohli's 6th century in Australia, equalling the great Sachin Tendulkar. In addition, Vihari is also batting well with his senior partner. India 207/4 (81 overs)

CENTURY! What a knock from King Kohli. A brilliant hundred from 214 balls for the Indian superstar. Quite a celebration as well! https://t.co/mzWOwn19la #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/aTxtgMX2ao — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

Captain Kohli notches his 25th Test ton. One of the finest from King Kohli #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/LisPQ6pobc — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2018

# Kohli is showing good patience at the moment and is not hurrying for runs following Rahane's wicket. Though Starc is constantly testing the Indian skipper, Kohli is facing every delivery from him confidently and looking intent to take the visitors close to Australia's score. Vihari, meanwhile, has made a good start and is hoping to score at lease a half-century as he bids to cement his place in the national squad. India 187/4 (75 overs)

# Hanuma Vihari is the new batsman in for India!

#Wicket! Lyon gets the breakthrough. Australia make the best possible start to the third day's play as they dismiss a big wicket in the form of Rahane (51). The Indian vice-captain pushes forward to defend a beautifully bowled delivery from Lyon in the first over of the day, but gets the outside edge and skipper Tim Paine takes a very good catch.India 173/4 (69.4 overs)

GOT HIM! The GOAT Nathan Lyon gets it done in the first over of the day. Rahane pushes at one and Paine's sharp hands take the great catch. Gone for 51. India 4-173 #AUSvIND https://t.co/mzWOwn19la — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

Terrific bowling, superb keeping. Oh what a start for the Aussies on day three!#AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/I6h0hFyyjK — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 16, 2018

# Kohli and Rahane have walked down the crease to resume India's innings. Nathan Lyon will begin the proceedings for Australia today.

# The third day's play is all set to get underway!

After India lost their openers cheaply, skipper Virat Kohli struck a blistering unbeaten knock of 82 runs and he was well-supported by Ajinkya Rahane who showcased a brilliant batting display to help the visitors reach the score of 172-3 at stumps on the second day of the second Test at the Perth Stadium on Saturday.

In reply to Australia's first-innings total of 326, India got off to a worst possible start to their innings as they lost openers KL Rahul (two) and Murali Vijay (duck) inside eight runs.

First drop Cheteshwar Pujara (24) along with skipper Virat Kohli then combined to steady India's innings as the duo notched up a crucial 74-run partnership for the third wicket before the former was caught behind the stumps by Australian skipper Tim Paine off Mitchell Starc's delivery.

Kohli, who also struck his 20th Test half-century during the innings, then joined forces with Rahane and shared a huge 90-run stand between them to put India in a decent position at the end of the second day's play.

At stumps, Kohli and Rahane were standing strong at their respective scores of 82 and 51, with India still trailing by 154 runs with seven wickets in hand.

Mitchell Starc bagged two wickets while conceding 42 runs, while Josh Hazlewood also chipped in with a wicket.

Earlier, resuming at Friday's score of 277-6, Paine and Pat Cummins failed to survive for long and were dismissed for 38 and 19, respectively. Australia lost their last four wickets for 16 runs.

Opener Marcus Harris was the top scorer for Australia with 70 runs, while Travis Head (58), Shaun Marsh (45) and Aaron Finch (50) also made significant contributions.

Ishant Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for India for his figures of four for 41. Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav and Hanuma Vihari all finished with two wickets each in Australia's first innings.

Lineups:

India XI: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c,wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood (vc).