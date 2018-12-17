India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Live Updates

Trailing by 175 runs, India will look to take some early wickets in order to restrict Australia's second innings within 200 runs on the fourth day of the second Test at the Perth Stadium. The hosts, on the other hand, need to build a partnership if they want to set a huge target for India and take a complete control of the match.

Here are the live updates:

# Rishabh Pant is the new batsman in !

# Wicket ! Hazlewood strikes for Australia. The visitors look in trouble now as they have lost Ajinkya Rahane (30), who was looking settled at the crease along with Viharti. Rahane leans back and hammers a square drive straight to Head, who takes a simple catch. India 98/5 (35 overs)

# Vihari and Rahane are hanging at the crease at the moment as they look to stitch a partnership for India. The visitors should afford to lose any further wicket till the end of the fourth day's play. The Australian bowlers, meanwhile, definitely want to grab another wicket before stumps. India 97/4 (32 overs)

# Having removed Kohli and Vijay in the space of two overs to severely dent India's chances of chasing down the target of 287 runs, Lyon continues to pile pressure on the Indian batsmen as he looks to once again pick up a five-wicket haul in this innings. Vihari, meanwhile, is facing the challenge positively and that is what the visitors require right now. India 79/4 (28 overs)

# Hanuma Vihari is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Lyon strikes again. The Australian offspinner bowls another beautiful delivery as Vijay attempts to go through the cover, but takes an inside edge into leg stump. The visitors are now down to four wickets and still need 232 runs to win. India 55/4 (22 overs)

# Ajinkya Rahane comes to bat No.5 !

# Wicket! Australia have bagged a big wicket in the form of Virat Kohli. As and when the Indian skipper was looking settled in the middle along with opener Murali Vijay, he was caught at the first slip by Usman Khawaja off Nathan Lyon's delivery. Lyon tosses it up outside off, brings Kohli forward who tries to defend, but gets the edge for Khawaja to take a sharp and a low catch.India 48/3 (19.1 overs)

# Kohli and Vijay have settled down at the crease and are keeping India's scoreboard ticking at a slow pace. India need a big partnership from the duo, who is facing the huge task negotiating the pace and bounce from the Australian fast bowlers on a difficult Perth pitch. India 41/2 (14 overs)

# After losing two wickets cheaply, Kohli and Vijay are playing cautiously as they look to build a partnership to bring India back on track. The Australian bowlers, on the other hand, are not giving easy runs to the visitors. India 27/2 (9 overs)

# Play Resumes

# Tea!

# India have been reduced to 15/2 at tea, still needing 272 runs to win the match. It will now be interesting to see if Kohli, who struck a blistering knock of 123 in the first innings, will be able to replicate a similar kind of performance to guide the visitors to victory.

# Skipper Kohli is the new batsman in for India!

# Wicket! Hazlewood strikes for Australia. Another blow for India as Pujara was caught behind the wicket by skipper and keeper Tim Paine. The visitors have got off to a worst possible start as they are now down to two wickets. India 13/2 (4 overs)

# Cheteshwar Pujara comes to bat at No.3 !

# Wicket! Starc makes the breakthrough for Australia by dismissing opener KL Rahul for a duck on the fourth ball of the first over. The Australian quick bowls a good length inswinger, but Rahul gets an edge and the ball cannoned into the stumps. India 0/1 (0.4 overs)

# KL Rahul and Murali Vijay have walked down the crease to begin India's second innings. Starc to begin proceedings for Australia.

# Play resumes

# Innings Break!

# Wicket! Bumrah gets the final wicket as he dismisses Starc for 14 runs. Australia are all out for 243 in the second innings and the visitors now require 287 runs to win the second Test in Perth.

# Hazlewood (16) and Starc (14) are batting cautiously at the moment as they look to extend Australia's lead over India past 300. The Indian bowlers, meanwhile, require just one more wicket to wrap up the hosts' innings. Australia 242/9 (93 overs)

# Play resumes

# Drinks! Australia 213/9 (89 overs)

# Josh Hazlewood comes in to bat !

#Wicket! India strike again. Shami has registered his career-best figures of six for 41 by removing Nathan Lyon for five. Another nasty bouncer for Shami and Lyon tries to go for the cover, only to see Hanuma Vihari take a good running catch. Australia 207/9 (87 overs)

# Nathan Lyon is the new batsman in for Australia!

# Wicket! Bumrah strikes for India. The Indian quick bowled an absolute jaffa to rattle Cummins stumps leaving the Aussie batsman stunned. The visitors seem to be on a roll at the moment as Paine's side are now down to eight wickets with an overall lead of 241. Australia 202 (84 overs)

#Wicket! India have finally got what they have been waiting for so long, i.e, Usman Khawaja's wicket. Shami delivers another fiery bouncer and Khawaja gloves it to Rishabh Pant. The Australian batsman goes for 72. Australia now down to seven wickets. Australia 198/7 (83 overs)

# Pat Cummins is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Back-to-Back wickets for Shami. Finch gets the expected short-pitched delivery and he only manages to glove the ball to the left side, with Rishabh Pant making no mistake to grab the catch with ease.Australia 192/6 (79 overs)

#Wicket! The visitors finally manage to break a crucial partnership between Paine and Khawaja as Shami strikes in the very first over after lunch to remove Paine for 37. The Indian bowler delivers a nasty bouncer and Paine balloons the ball, only to hand Kohli a simple catch at second slip. Australia 192/5 (78.5 overs)

# Play resumes

# Lunch!

# The hosts have ended the session on 190/4 to stretch their lead to 233. Australia are currently in the drivers' seat, while India will be very disappointed as they have failed to take a wicket today. Australia 190/4 (78 overs)

# Khawaja and Paine are going strong as they have come up with a 50-run partnership in 177 balls for the sixth wicket. The duo acheived the same when Khawaja smashed the ball on the off side for a single in the 72nd over. Meanwhile, some words were also exchanged between Kohli and Paine, but the Indian bowlers need to maintain their calm at the moment. Australia 182/4 (75 overs)

# India have called in spinner for the first time on Day 4, with Hanuma Vihari replacing Ishant Sharma. Vihari too makes a tidy start giving just two runs in his first over (65th over) before the visitors make another change by bringing in Bumrah to replace Umesh Yadav. Australia have pushed their lead to 214 runs as Khawaja and Paine continue to stand strong in the middle. Australia 171/4 (70 overs)

# Khawaja (55*) brings up a blistering half-century and he is accompanied by skipper Paine (20*) at the crease as Australia cross their lead past 200 runs. It is Khawaja's 14th Test half-century and has come off 155 balls. The Indian bowlers desperately need to break this partnership if they want to avoid the game going out of their hand. Australia 161/4 (65 overs)

# Khawaja and Paine continue to remain firm at the crease as Australia stretch their lead to 194 runs with six wickets still remaining in their hand. Indian skipper Virat Kohli has used all four fast bowlers of the side this morning in order to break the duo's partnership. Australia 151/4 (61 overs)

# Ishant Sharma brought into the attack!

# Umesh Yadav replaces Bumrah into the attack!

# Meanwhile, Australia experienced a nervy moment in the 54th over when Khawaja luckily survived a dismissal. The Australian batsman attempted to take a single by playing the delivery with soft hands and Bumrah ran up to the ball and took aim on the turn, but misses the chance.

# The Australian batsmen have resumed the side's innings cautiously this morning. However, the duo can afford to play their shots right now, knowing that the hosts have come close to the 200-run lead and that their tail-enders have the ability to stretch the same. The Indian bowlers have bowled exceedingly well so far, but the only thing they are missing is wickets. Australia 142/4 (56 overs)

# Bumrah makes a tight start, conceding just two runs from his very first over of the day. Mohammed Shami joins him into the attack and starts his spell with a maiden over. While Bumrah follows it up with four runs in his second over, Shami backs it up with another maiden over. Australia 138/4 (52 overs)

# Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine have walked down the crease to resume Australia's innings. Jasprit Bumrah to begin the proceedings for India.

#The fourth day's play is all set to get underway!

​# Australian opener Aaron Finch has been cleared to resume batting on day four after he got retired hurt at the stroke of tea when a short delivery from Mohammed Shami landed awkwardly on his finger in the 12th over.

Despite dismissing Australia's top-order, India ended the third day's play of the second Test on the backfoot, trailing the hosts by 175 runs at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

At stumps, Australia have reached 132/4 in their second innings, with Usman Khawaja (unbeaten at 41) and skipper Tim Paine (unbeaten at eight) batting on the crease.

The hosts began their second innings cautiously, with openers Marcus Harris (20) and Aaron Finch (25) slowly and steadily bringing runs and tackling the threat of Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma with the new ball. The two Indian bowlers were constantly seen rattling the Australians, with Bumrah also hitting Harris' helmet with a bouncer.

However, Finch had to retire hurt before tea when a short delivery from Mohammed Shami landed awkwardly on the Australian in the 12th over.

While Australia also lost Shaun Marsh (five), Travis Head (19) and Peter Handscomb (13) cheaply, Usman Khawaja gave a good fightback by notching a calm and composed unbeaten knock of 41 runs.

Meanwhile, the Indian bowlers performed exceedingly well on the third day but they had to struggle hard for wickets, with Shami being the most economical bowler for his figures of two for 23. Bumrah and Sharma also chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, resuming on the overnight score of 172/3, India lost Rahane (51) on the fourth ball of the first over of the day. However, skipper Virat Kohli (123) brought up his 25th Test ton off 214 balls to ensure India's gap comes down to 50 runs.

Kohli reached the milestone by punching the ball straight down the ground to collect four runs off Mitchell Starc's full length delivery.It was also Kohli's 6th century in Australia, equalling the record of great Sachin Tendulkar.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant (36) also showed some resistance with the bat before India's innings was folded for 283 runs in 105.5 overs.

Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia for his exceptional figures of five for 67. While Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood bagged two wickets each, Pat Cummins also chipped in with a wicket.

Lineups:

India XI: KL Rahul, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma.

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Tim Paine (c,wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood (vc).