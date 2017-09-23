close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 13:45
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: India and Australia will battle in the third ODI of the five-match series on September 24 (Sunday) at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. India have been all over Australia, winning both the matches played thus far easily.

Australia are badly missing some of their frontline players which includes Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood. India on the other hand are almost full strength, only without the services of Shikhar Dhawan.

Like Chennai and Kolkata, where the first and the second ODIs have been respectively played, Indore too as been hit by rain at this point and time.

Here are some details on what time and how you can catch the match-

Live streaming:

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast:

The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network.

Time in IST:

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.

