India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Live Updates

Here are the live updates:

# Wicket! After missing a good chance to remove Carey in the second over. Bhuvneshwar finally dismissed the southpaw for five. The Indian bowls a beautiful delivery on the off stump and Carey attemps to defend it but takes the outside edge straight to skipper Virat Kohli, who does not miss the chance to grab the ball. Australia 8/1 (2.5 overs)

# Australia get the first boundary of the match. Shami delivers a short ball outside off and Carey drags the pull through mid-wicket to notch four runs. Australia 5/0 (2 overs)

# Mohammed Shami has been introduced into the attack!

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowls a tight first over as he concedes just one run. In the last delivery of the very first over, Finch gets an edge behind and it flies towards first slip but falls just short. Australia 1/0 (1 over)

# Play resumes!

# The play has been interrupted due to rain!

After two deliveries the rain has returned and the covers are coming on... #AUSvIND https://t.co/6xmi9N8VsW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2019

# Openers Aaron Finch and Alex Carey have walked down the crease to open Australia's innings. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will begin the proceedings for India.

# The start of play has been delayed by ten minutes following a few morning showers.

Update - Start of play has been delayed by 10 minutes. Stay tuned for further updates.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1oclKURkWp — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019

# Here are the lineups of the two sides:

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (wk), Vijay Shankar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami. Three changes for today #AUSvIND https://t.co/6xmi9N8VsW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2019

Australia XI: Aaron Finch, Alex Carey, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Adam Zampa, Billy Stanlake Two changes #AUSvIND https://t.co/6xmi9N8VsW — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2019

# India have won the toss and opted to bowl first !

India have won the toss and they will BOWL first #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/McalG2KwxG — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 18, 2019

# Vijay Shankar has been given his maiden ODI debut cap. He will replace Hardik Pandya, who has been suspended following his sexist comments in a popular talk show.

Vijay Shanker is all set to make his debut for #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/ErqruCeXBs — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019

# A few morning showers in Melbourne means the covers are on at the MCG pitch. However, forecast for rest of the day is looking fine.

A glum afternoon here at Melbourne. Covers are on at the moment.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/4cYYBvhUAg — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2019

After clinching a series-levelling win in Adelaide, India will look to seal their maiden ODI series victory in Australia when the two sides lock horns in the third and final match of the tour at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday.

Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli struck his 39th ODI hundred while wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again proved himself the best finisher by scoring second consecutive fifty as the visitors marched to a six-wicket win over Australia to level the three-match series. Australia won the opening ODI by 34 runs.

Heading into the match, India will look to end their tour to Australia on a high note. The home side, on the other hand, will be keen to clinch the ODI series after earlier handing India their first-ever Test series win Down Under.

Interestingly, it is the Men in Blue's only second bilateral ODI series against Australia Down Under, going down 1-4 against the hosts in 2016 when they last toured the country.

By winning the third and final ODI, India will not only clinch their first-ever series win on Australian soil but also finish the current 2018-19 tour without having lost a series. The Men in Blue ended the three-match T20I series against Australia in a 1-1 draw.

As far as Playing XI is concerned, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami have been exceptional in the series so far and are most expected to lead the bowling attack at MCG. The Men in Blue are yet to go with Kedar Jadhav and it still looks unlikely that he will be included for the third ODI at the extent of Ravindra Jadeja.

Australia, on the other hand, will be worried about openers Aaron Finch and Alex Carey's lack of runs in the ODIs so far against India.

The hosts have made two changes in their Playing XI.Billy Stanlake has been called in to replace fast bowler Jason Behrendorff, who has been ruled out with back soreness, while Adam Zampa has been brough in to replace Nathan Lyon.

The two squads are as follows:

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Vijay Shankar.

Australia (Final XI): Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wk), Peter Handscomb, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Peter Siddle, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa.

