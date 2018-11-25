हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs Australia 3rd T20I: Live Updates

India and Australia are all set to battle it out in the final clash of the T20I series between the two nations on Sunday. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@BCCI

The Indian team led by Virat Kohli will be looking to end the three-match T20I series against Australia on a winning note when the two sides battle it out in the final clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday.

Here are the live-match updates: 

# Aaron Finch wins toss, opts to bat first! 

# Australian fast-bowler Mitchell Starc has been drafted into the T20I squad for the final clash of the three-match series against India as a replacement for Billy Stanlake. 

The second T20I at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday was abandoned after incessent rain played truant, in a clash dominated by the Indian bowlers. 

The bowling attack delivered an efficient performance, following skipper Virat Kohli's decision to field first.

Australia were restricted to a total of just 132/7, following tidy bowling spells by Indian pace bowlers- Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who picked two wickets apiece.

They were further backed by an excellent performance from the fielders, who were inch-perfect with their throws and capitalised on any opportunities handed by their opponents.   

However, the Indian chase never really kicked off after constant delay caused due to rainfall resulted in the match being called off, robbing India of an opportunity to win the series. 

Squads for T20 series: 

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthick, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed. 

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (vc, wk), Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, D'Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

