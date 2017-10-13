India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Statistical preview

New Delhi: The India-Australia limited-overs' series will come to an end today with the third and final T20I match at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. The series is locked at 1-1 after the visitors registered their first win the format against India in India the last match.

India have already won the five-match ODI series 4-1, and a win today is what Virat Kohli & Co are looking for a double. We look at all the numbers ahead of the all-important match in Hyderabad.

1. Kohli still needs 36 more runs to become the first Indian and 8th player overall to complete 7000 Twenty20 runs. The skipper recorded his first duck in 48 T20I innings in the previous game, thus missing out on the milestone.

2. He also needs one more four to become the third player after Tillakaratne Dilshan and Mohammad Shahzad to hit 200 fours in T20Is.

3. The 28-year-old need two runs to become the highest run-getter against an opponent (AUS) in T20Is. He will go past Martin Guptill's tally of 424 runs against South Africa.

4. Another win will make India equal the record for most wins against an opponent along with 4 other teams. India have beaten the Aussies ten times. Australia, South Africa and West Indis have 11 wins against South Africa, New Zealand and England respectively.

5. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will become the 19th venue in India to host a T20I match. It's home to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, which is lead by Aussie David Warner.

6. David Warner, with 61.47 batting average in T20s at Hyderabad, is the leading run-scorer in the venue. He has scored 1,291 runs from 27 matches. In contrast, Virat Kohli has 293 runs from seven T20s at an averages 48.33.

7. Aussies have accumulated 49 ducks in T20Is. If they manage to add one more duck in the tally, they will become the ninth team with 50 ducks in the format.

8. Australia can become the first ever team to win a three-match T20I series in India and against India. This is the fifth T20I bilateral series of 3 matches, and India have won the previous four .

9. The average score at Hyderabad in the IPL last season is 164.5 with the team batting second managing 158. Teams batting first won five out of eight matches in this year’s IPL.

10. MS Dhoni has faced 999 balls in T20Is. If he faces 17 more deliveries, the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will become the third Indian to have faced 1,000 balls after Kohli (1,360) and Rohit Sharma (1,073).