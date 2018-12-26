India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 1: Live Updates

India take on Australia on day one of the third Test in Melbourne on Wednesday with the series currently level at 1-1.

Here are the live-match updates:

# Mitchell Starc is all set to kick off proceedings for Australia with the ball!

# Openers Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal have made their way down to the pitch!

# The clash is all set to start soon with the national-anthem ceremonies being currently conducted!

India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 25, 2018

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh Tim Paine (c,wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood. Co-captain: Archie Schiller #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 25, 2018

# Indian skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and opted to bat first!

A special moment for @mayankcricket who is all set to make his debut at the MCG #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/r0J0eD9rXz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 25, 2018

Visitors India will be expecting the rookie opening pair of Hanuma Vihari and Mayank Agarwal to make their presence felt against Australia in Melbourne with the third Test set to start from Wednesday.

The duo have been added to the side at the expense of KL Rahul and Murali Vijay who failed to register much of an impact in the first two Tests at Adelaide and Perth.

Rahul managed to score only 48 runs in four innings this series, including a highest score of 44 in the second innings at Adelaide. His average in overseas Tests has further dropped down to 20.94 in nine Tests indicating his struggle.

Vijay, on the other hand, has fared no better having managed to accumulate 49 runs in the series so far, with a highest score of just 20. His average of 18.80 in 2019 and overseas average of 12.64 in seven Tests has been less than satisfactory as well

Rohit Sharma has been included in the matchday lineup despite reports linking all-rounder Hardik Pandya with a possible inclusion.

India have further made a change in the bowling attack with the inclusion of left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja alongside Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Jadeja has recovered sufficiently from his shoulder stiffness and takes Umesh Yadav's spot in the playing eleven. This was after off-spinner R Ashwin was ruled out of this third Test, as he still needs more time to recover from his left abdominal strain.

Australia too have made one change to their playing eleven. Peter Handscomb, who is short of runs, makes way for all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, albeit the latter isn't in the best form himself..

The pitch for this 'Boxing Day' Test sported some grass on the top surface, and both teams discussed the possibility of some moisture in the wicket as well.

The squads are as follows:

India (XI): Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Australia (XI): Tim Paine (capt & wk), Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.