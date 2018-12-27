India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: Live Updates

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and first drop Cheteshwar Pujara will look to continue their partnership in order to guide their side to a big first-innings total on Day two of the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.The Australian bowlers, on the other hand, need to bag a couple of quick strikes in order to bring the hosts back in the contest.

Here are the live updates:

# Rohit Sharma comes to bat for India!

# Wicket! Pujara gets clean bowled by a Pat Cummins delivery in the 125th over. As a result, a terrific innings finally comes to an end on 106 from 319 balls. India 299/4 (126 overs)

# Ajinkya Rahane is the new batsman in for India !

# Wicket! Big blow for India. Mitchell Starc gives a much-needed breakthrough to Australia by claiming a big wicket of skipper Virat Kohli. Short ball from Starc and Kohli goes for aerial shot, only to hand opener Aaron Finch a simple catch at third man. With this, the Indian skipper and Pujara's 170-run stand also comes to a hault. India 293/3 (123 overs )

# Pujara (104) and Kohli (74) continue to pile pressure on the Australian bowlers to help India keep accumulating runs and move quickly towards 300-run mark in their first innings. Kohli now has over 1,570 runs against Australia which is his most against any opponent. Meanwhile, the hosts are still searching for wickets to bring themselves back into the game. India 284/2 (121 overs)

#Pat Cummins bowls the first over following lunch!

# Play Resumes!

# Lunch!

# Kohli (69) and Pujara (103) continue to stand firm at the crease to help India reach 277/ 2 at lunch on Day Two of the third Test. The duo has added 154 runs for the third wicket as the visitors are quickly approaching the 300-run mark. India 277/2 (117 overs)

# Pujara adds yet another feather on his cap as he brings up his 17th Test century off 280 balls at the MCG. He reaches the second century of the series by scoring a boundary off Nathan Lyon's delivery in the 113rd over. Pujara has now also amassed 322 runs in the ongoing Test series--which is maximum by any batsman.India 271/2 (114 overs)

# Pujara now has 2,000 Test runs away from home as he along with skipper Kohli continue to stand strong at the crease to guide India past 250-run mark in their first innings. With just a few overs left before lunch, Pujara (93) will definitely look to bring his Test century. Australia, on the other hand, are desperately aiming to break this partnership going into the lunch. India 262/2 (110 overs)

# The visitors have managed to add 31 runs in the first 15 overs of this morning without losing a wicket. Kohli and Pujara had survived a few nervy moments in the last few overs but have managed to help India reach close to the 250-run mark. Pujara is also approaching towards his Test century. India 247/2 (105 overs)

India reach drinks without losing a wicket. They've moved to 246/2. Pujara is approaching a century on 83 while his skipper Kohli is on 60. Australia's bowlers have managed to contain them well though.#AUSvIND LIVE ⬇️https://t.co/XyVZQuQJZR pic.twitter.com/b3hwEaoKL0 — ICC (@ICC) December 27, 2018

# The Indian batsmen are going strong and focusing a lot on twos and threes in this innings. The duo is looking to help the visitors consolidate their position in the game and bat Australia out of the context. It seems the partnership has slowly started to haunt Australia as skipper Tim Paine has called in Nathan Lyon to replace Cummins into the attack--the second change of the day. India 241/2 (100 overs)

# Josh Hazlewood replaces Mitchell Starc into the attack!

# Meanwhile, Kohli has now scored 50-plus scores in three consecutive innings at the MCG. The other two knocks of 169 and 54 came in 2014. It is also only his fourth Test half-century against Australia and fifth of this year.

# India kick off the day on a promising note as Kohli brings up his 20th Test fifty off 110 balls. He achieves the feat by running for a quick three as the fielder at deep mid wicket takes time to chase the ball. The skipper, susbequently, also notches up a century stand with Pujara for the third wicket as the duo looks all set to guide the visitors to a good first-innings total. India 235/2 (95 overs)

# Skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have walked down the crease to resume India's innings. Pat Cummins will start the proceedings for Australia this morning.

# The second day's play is all set to get underway!

Here’s a look at the pitch ahead of Day 2 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/U3XH7xlUlu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2018

India posted a total of 215 runs for the loss of two wickets at stumps on day one of the third Test against Australia on Wednesday.

This was largely possible after Mayank Agarwal produced a stunning performance on his Test debut and notched up a 161-ball 76 runs.

Agarwal was well supported by Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Virat Kohli who made their presence felt with quality knocks.

While Pujara brought up a 200-ball 68 runs, Kohli scored a 107-ball 47 to help India dominate the clash on the opening day of the crucial Boxing Day match.

India will be looking to deliver a similar performance on day two, setting the stage for a comprehensive victory.

Pat Cummins was the sole wicket-taker for Australia picking two wickets in an excellent show with the ball.

Lineups:

India (XI): Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

Australia (XI): Tim Paine (capt & wk), Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.