India vs Australia , 3rd Test Day 3: Live Updates

India will look to restrict Australia and take first-innings advantage on the third day of the all-important third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Friday. Meanwhile, Australian opener Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch will aim to build a good first-wicket partnership to bring their side as close as possible to India’s 443/7 declared.
Here are the live updates:
# Travis Head comes to bat for Australia!
# Wicket! It seems that India are on roll this morning as they have bagged another big wicket in the form of first drop Usman Khawaja. Ravindra Jadeja bowls a slow delivery in his third over, Khawaja tries to defend it but gets a thick inside edge to hand a simple catch to Agarwal--his second of the match. The hosts still trail by 390 runs with seven wickets remaining. Australia 53/3 (20 overs)
Out. Jadeja gets the big wicket of Khawaja with an inside edge to Agarwal in close. Gone for 21.
Australia 3-53 #AUSvIND https://t.co/0glOblMnaq
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2018
# Shaun Marsh comes to bat at No.4 !
# Wicket! Jasprit Bumrah strikes for India. Australia have suffered another blow as they lost opener Marcus Harris for 22. Bumrah bowls a short delivery and Harris tries to pull the ball but it goes straight to Ishant at fine leg. Australia 36/2 (14 overs)
A super catch gives India the perfect start to day three.#AUSvIND | @bet365_aus pic.twitter.com/yXbzXKDPrV
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2018
# Usman Khawaja is the new batsman in for Australia!
# Wicket! Ishant Sharma gives the breakthrough to India early this morning by removing opener Aaron Finch for eight. The Indian pacer keeps it full and attacks the stumps, while Finch feebly chips the ball in the air, but debutant Mayank Agarwal dives to his left to take catch at short midwicket. Australia 26/1 (11 overs)
Out. Ishant strikes. Agarwal takes a terrific catch at short mid-wicket and Finch has to go for 8.
Australia 1-24 #AUSvIND https://t.co/0glOblMnaq
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2018
# Aaron Finch and Marcus Harris have walked down the crease to resume Australia's innings. Ishant Sharma will begin the proceedings for India.
# The third day's play is all set to get underway!
In all readiness for Day 3 #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/kMIiEWmfyH
— BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2018
The pitch heading into Day 3 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/F6IE3pk2Fg
— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 27, 2018
India's top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara struck a blistering century while skipper Virat Kohli well-supported him with an impressive fifty as India ended day two of the third Test on a strong position at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.
At the end of the day's play, Australia reached 8-0 in their first innings, with Aaron Finch (three) and Marcus Harris (five) batting at the crease, The hosts still trail India by 435 runs after the visitors declared their first innings at 443/7.
Resuming at an overnight score of 215/2, Kohli and Pujara continued their rich vein of form as the duo went on to stitch a huge 170-run stand to guide India close to 300-run mark.
Meanwhile, Pujara (106) also notched up his 17th Test century off 280 balls. He reached the second century of the series and fourth against Australia by scoring a boundary off Nathan Lyon's delivery in the 113rd over.
Kohli (82), on the other hand, brought up his 20th Test fifty off 110 balls. It is the Indian skipper's fourth Test half-century against Australia and fifth of this year. He has now also scored 50-plus scores in three consecutive innings at the MCG.
After Pujara and Kohli's dismissal, Rohit Sharma (63) rebuilt India's innings as he not only scored his 10th Test half-century off 97 ball but also shared crucial stands of 62 and 76 with Ajinkya Rahane (34) and Rishabh Pant (39), respectively to guide India past 400-run mark before declaration.
For Australia, Pat Cummins was pick of the bowlers as he bagged three for 72, followed by Mitchell Starc's figures of two for 87. Josh Hazlewood and Nathan lyon also chipped in with a wicket each.
Lineups:
India (XI): Virat Kohli (capt), Mayank Agarwal, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.
Australia (XI): Tim Paine (capt & wk), Marcus Harris, Aaron Finch, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Mitchell Marsh, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood.