India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Five talking points ahead of Bengaluru match

New Delhi: India have reduced the series to a one-sided affair, thanks to their three wins in three outings so far. But, the fourth match of the five-match series still holds importance for either side with India chasing their first ever 10 wins on the trot.

This is one of the many talking points doing the rounds ahead of tomorrow's Chinnaswamy Stadium match.

1. Virat Kohli & Co look to become first Indian team to win 10 consecutive ODI matches

Australia have done it six times, while the South Africans have achieved the feat five times. England. Pakistan, West Indies, Sri Lanka and New Zealand too have done it. Strangely, India have never done it. And tomorrow, it can all change in their 926th ODI match.

2. Why Virat Kohli has failed to perform in his 'home ground'?

One fact which has managed to intrigue Indian fans is that of Kohli's poor record at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Regarded as one of the greatest batsmen, Kohli has scored everywhere. But in Bengaluru, which is his home ground in the Indian Premier League, he averages 10.50 from four games, with scores of 0, 8, 34 and 0. Well, that's strange.

3. David Warner to play 100 ODI match, but what he really can do?

Warner has been one indispensable player for Australia for some time. For strange reasons, he was made to wait for a long time to make his debut in India. And it finally came in this series. Tomorrow, the 30-year-old is most likely to play in his 100th ODI match. But what can he do? He has scored 25, 1, 42 so far, this sequence shows just the perfect symptom for Aussie failure in India.

4. India can flirt with team selection, with focus on number 4

India's wins in the series have been attributed to the spinners, with Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal producing the goods. Then there were Hardik Pandya and MS Dhoni shows. But team's middle-order has failed to perform. With series in the pocket, India can test the bench strength or tweak the batting order in a hope to address the number 4 issue.

5. Rain threat looms large

The stadium is spruced up for the big match, but rain threat remains one worrying point for everyone. Weathermen have predicted spells of thundershowers in the next 24 to 48 hours. Many parts of the city had witnessed heavy rain. But the organisers are not too worried, claimed that they have the state-of-the-art the SubAir subsurface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system.