India vs Australia, 4th ODI: Live streaming, live telecast, time in IST

New Delhi: The India-Australia caravan now rolls on to the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru as September 28 (Thursday) will see the two teams battling in the fourth game of the five-match ODI series. India already have the series in their bag since they won all the previous three games.

Australia are staring down a 5-0 loss in the series considering how poorly they have played more often than not. This is at least keeping in mind the Aussie teams of recent years. Australia also lost 5-0 against South Africa in South Africa in the ODI format and unless India slip, we may have the same result in the ongoing series.

Here are some details on what time and how you can catch the match-

Live streaming:

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar.com.

Live telecast:

The live telecast will be available on the Star Sports network.

Time in IST:

The match will begin at 1.30 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1 pm IST.