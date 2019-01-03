India vs Australia, 4th Test Day 1: Live Updates

Having taken a 2-1 lead in the ongoing series, India will look to clinch their first-ever Test series win in Australia while the home side will look to deny the same when the two sides head into first day of the fourth and the final match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

Here are the live updates:

# Cheteshwar Pujara comes to bat at No.3 !

# Wicket! India make a poor start to their innings as Australia get the breakthrough as early as in the second over of the day. Josh Hazlewood delivers a length ball outside off and Rahul goes for a defensive shot, but gets and outside edge straight to Shaun Marsh. The Indian opener departs for nine. India 22/1 (5 overs)

GOT HIM! Hazlewood strikes! An early breakthrough for the Aussies as Rahul edges to SMarsh in the cordon for 9. India 1-10 #AUSvIND https://t.co/CaiEbSjKbT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2019

# Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have walked down the crease to open India's innings. Mitchell Starc will begin the proceedings for Australia.

# The first day's play is all set to get underway!

# The Indian players are also wearing black armbads as a mark of their respect for legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar, who also recently breathed his last aged 87.

As a mark of respect to the demise of Mr.Ramakant Achrekar, the team is wearing black arm bands today. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/LUJXXE38qr — BCCI (@BCCI) January 2, 2019

# Meanwhile, the Australian players are donning black armbands in their tribute to former batsman Bill Watson, who recently passed away.

Australia are wearing black armbands today in memory of former AUS and NSW batsman Bill Watson who passed away recently aged 87. pic.twitter.com/BxKE5DG2ZM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2019

# Lineups !

India XI: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2019

Australia XI: Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Shaun Marsh, Travis Head, Peter Handscomb, Tim Paine (c,wk), Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood #AUSvIND — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 2, 2019

# India have won the toss and opted to bat first!

# The toss will take place soon.

After sealing a crushing win in the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), India will look to continue their momentum and clinch their first-ever Test series win in Australia when the two sides head into the fourth match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday.

Australia,on the other end, will head into the clash looking to bounce back and end the Border-Gavaskar series on a high note after having conceded a 1-2 lead to the Virat Kohli-led side.

As far as squads are concerned, Indian opener Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the series-deciding clash in order to be with his wife and new-born daughter.

Meanwhile, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin--who has been included in the 13-man squad for the final Test by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)---will continue to miss the SCG Test after failing to recover fully from the side strain.

While Umesh Yadav--who was dropped for the Melbourne Test--has been called in as a replacement for Ishant Sharma, openers KL Rahul and Murali Vijay will continue to cool their heels.

For Australia,Queensland's Marnus Labuschagne has been named in the squad and he is likely to replace Aaron Finch at the top of the batting order.

Kohli's team has already secured the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after winning the first Test at Adelaide by 31 runs and the third match in Melbourne by 137 runs. Australia had emerged victorious in the second match at Perth by 146 runs.

The two squads are as follows:

Indian squad: Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

Australia squad: Tim Paine (captain, wk), Josh Hazlewood (vc), Mitch Marsh (vc), Pat Cummins, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc

